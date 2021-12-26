Myntra EORS: The Best International Brands And Trendy Styles You Need To Take A Look This Holiday Season

December is the time for festivities: Christmas, New Year, end of year celebrations and of course weddings! So, while we are already in the midst of the celebrations, now is also the time to bring the cheers of winter in a new style. And as always, Myntras’ biannual EORS, the fashion mega carnival of nations, is back with its 15th edition with the largest EORS collection ever with 1 million styles, from over 5,000 brands offering excellent price-performance ratio.End of reason sale is here to offer a section of top international brands available at the click of a button, catering to the sophisticated market vogue and Indian style. You can choose your fashion clothes, shoes, accessories and more at the best possible price from the plethora of international brands such as H&M, MANGO and Urbanic. December, the six-day carnival is live and should meet all of our fashion, beauty and lifestyle needs until December 23!

Growing fashion trends have brought back the vintage style of knitted wools again. Light colors like this white wool top to a mix of sweater and crop top are all perfect sets to flaunt this winter.

Congratulations! You have successfully voted Log in to see the result

Whether it’s this crop top sweater, sweaters, comfortable winter boots or shoes, H&M – Women Westernwear has a wide range to offer. And thanks to the Myntra EORS Fashion Carnival, you can enjoy up to 50% off (MRP) on their wide range of clothing!

Monochromatic tone adjustment for the season



Nothing compares to the power of subtle monochrome tones when styling for this enjoyable season. For men looking to add some slip-on variety this winter, H&M – Mens Casualwear has you covered. At the Myntra EORS Fashion Carnival, one can choose from a variety of clothing options – from turtlenecks to fitted hoodies, sweaters, jackets, boots to sweatshirts. So go enjoy this festive season with celebrations and shopping taking advantage of up to 50% off the winter look of your choice!

Keep it simple, keep it cool



Congratulations! You have successfully voted Log in to see the result

Gone are the days when bling was the ultimate fashion statement. Long dresses printed in nuanced but daring tones take up the torch. But don’t worry – Myntra EORS, the End of Reason sale has brands like Forever New offering a range of clothing at an incredible price.



So take your pick from on-trend midi sheath dresses with flared print dresses, square tops with jumpsuits, cardigans and a whole new range of bags and backpacks. Phew!

Get the sassy but formal look for the festivities



With the party and wedding invitations piling up for the coming year, most of us need to spruce up our wardrobes. Bring spirit to life through style keeping it formal yet relaxed at heart, with a wide range of winter wear. At EORS you have stylish sweaters, oversized jackets and coats, ribbed sweaters, turtlenecks and high waisted wide leg jeans. Plus, this holiday season is totally lit up by the variety of Mango offered at Myntra EORS. Hurry up and enjoy up to 60% off the MRP!

Festive style for men and women



With Christmas and New Years days away, it’s time to put together the perfect outfits for the celebrations. And what could be better than indulging in retail therapy that lets you choose from a diverse range of formal and casual blends. The Myntras End of Reason sale offers you brands such as De Facto offering a 25% discount on its range of sweaters, cardigans, jackets and pants, among others, for men and women.

Stay sexy and casual this season



This winter season, welcome the festive carnival by raising the temperature with sensual long dresses. While it seems like the perfect choice, Myntras EORS has made it easy for you by offering a variety of clothing styles that will keep your look both warm and formal for any celebration. You can buy this dress and many more from this seasonal sale as it brings you, international brands like Missguided offering 30% off MRP.









Debonair is looking for the parties



A wool cropped top paired with loose jeans is a perfect casual yet party look that can never go out of style. This winter season, you’re sure to be channeling your inner suave self as you get your hands on the diverse range of chic looks with Urbanic at bargain prices on Myntra this EORS.

Kill the wedding season with glamor

Gone are the days when ethnic outfits slipped into wedding celebrations. On trend, abstract printed sheath, skewer and midi dresses make the best of wedding and formal evening looks. So if you are looking for some inspiration to slip into one of these dresses, Myntras EORS is your one stop destination. Bringing you international brands like the JC collection with incredible prices, you will be spoiled for choice.

All in all, Myntra EORS is here to help you end 2021 on a stylish and trendy note with great deals on various international brands. So indulge yourself with the latest and limitless range of trendy style options in the current December edition of EORS, and let the joy of the festivities soar!





Disclaimer: This article was produced on behalf of the brand by the Spotlight team at Times Internets.