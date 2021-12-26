Forza fashion: Armani’s pioneering vision | Fashion

As always for me, the best ideas are the most intuitive: Giorgio Armani reflects on his landmark casting of Posh and Becks in his advertising campaign for Emporio Armani underwear in 2008. In those years David and Victoria were at the center of be careful, he recalls. Like their respective personalities, they embodied the moment: the metrosexual man, and the attractive woman with a fierce entrepreneurial vision of things. And they both paid the utmost attention to their physical appearance. [so] Having them in their underwear seemed like the right idea and it took very little effort to persuade the two of them.

Armani or Mr. Armani, as the fashion industry informally calls him, is a man who is no stranger to having the right idea. Aside from his multi-billion pound Giorgio Armani empire, his Emporio Armani brand for which he managed to make the most talked about couple in the world an example. Established in 1981 as a more liberal cross-platform to complement its eponymous main line after seeing a gap in the market and young people’s hunger for something new and fresh, it proudly marked its 40e anniversary this year with an exhibition in his native Milan retracing his trajectory.

Bare essentials: an advertising panel for Emporio Armani underwear in 2008. Photography: courtesy of Giorgio Armani

I wanted to show how innovative the brand has been since its very beginnings, says Armani, 87, who, like many designers of his generation, including the late Karl Lagerfeld, is fiercely anti-nostalgic. At first he says he resisted the idea of ​​the exhibition but, young at heart, he says he changed his mind when we moved from the retrospective format to embracing the concept of the exhibition as an experience and a living manifesto.

A visual blitz through the past, The Way We Are is an Armanis tribute to life in the present, documenting key moments such as his first men’s and women’s fashion shows in 1985 and his iconic campaigns directed by Mert Alas. and Marcus Piggott. , Peter Lindbergh and Aldo Fallai, longtime Armanis collaborator.

Perfect presentation: The Way We Are exhibition. Photography: courtesy of Giorgio Armani

Honestly, that sounds like an achievement, reveals Armani in a rare moment of self-congratulation. The collection that grew out of my desire to speak to the younger generations has become an essential part of the Armani lifestyle as a whole: one that speaks a metropolitan language that still retains my clean and essential idea of ​​elegance. The brand’s early years, he continues, are the ones I love the most, simply because we kept experimenting to find the right communication language, the perfect tone for such a new collection.

If that sounds like familiar rhetoric in the current era of brands rushing to talk to Gen Z, in 1981 the Armanis methods were pioneering. One of the most exploited assets owned by Emporio Armani for the exhibition is the brand’s huge bimonthly glossy magazine which was launched in 1988 and helped lay the foundation for the fashion industry by adopting the concept of combining content with commerce.

Fast forward: the cover of Emporio Armani magazine, 1994. Photograph: Max Vadukul / Courtesy of Georgio Armani

Today it’s normal for fashion brands big and small to produce content of all kinds, but in 1988 Emporio Armani Magazine was something new, says Armani, crediting his sister Rosanna for helping him create a product that was more than a catalog. : a real magazine, in which the photographic reports on the collection were accompanied by articles devoted to the most diverse subjects, written by leading authors.

To mark the brand’s anniversary, Armani has commissioned a special issue of the publication for which features current Italian icons, including Ferrari F1 drivers and Armani ambassadors Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz in conversation; actor Pierfrancesco Favino on what it means to be an actor; and acclaimed GQ editor-in-chief Masafumi Suzuki on the power of costume alongside filming of current collections.

I think the print will never die, because in the age of the ephemeral it stays, he says. This is the statement I wanted to send with this special and unique issue of the magazine. I wanted to offer an image of this moment which, in twenty or forty years, will still seem relevant and current.

The anniversary could not pass without an ode being made to Milan, the city to which Armani is considered royalty. The Linate Airport hangar, which has been welcoming Emporio Armani arrivals in scintillating signage on skyscrapers since 1996, is celebrated in all its dominant splendor ([I] to like people to feel welcomed in a city which has always expressed modernity, energy, an optimistic vision of the future; international metropolis with an Italian soul, just like Emporio) and the famous Broletto billboard in central Milan which, like the Beckhams, saw Cristiano Ronaldo and Rafael Nadal oversized in their underwear (he has a weakness for sports, he admits, due to discipline, the hard work and teamwork to which he relates) both take center stage.

Flying high: Giorgio Armani pictured for Designerss World in Elle magazine, May 1997. Photograph: Jean-Marie Prier / Courtesy of Giorgio Armani

I’m quite proud of the fact that Broletto billboards have become a part of the Milanese cityscape and, as such, a landmark, he says. What started as a new idea taking the bold language of traditional advertising and bringing it into the fashion world has turned into a series of endless surprises that engage and entertain anyone who passes by from this place. During the pandemic, Armani, who donated more than $ 2 million to hospitals in Milan, Rome, Bergamo, Piacenza and Versilia during the devastating first months, avoided the billboard advertising to send to the place messages of hope, support and happiness. It’s a blank canvas that gives me the freedom to communicate in a very direct way, and I really appreciate it.

It’s a sentiment he applies to his vision of Emporio Armani in his 40s.e year and for the future. It represents a set of values ​​that are not just aesthetic even though they are based on my appreciation of simplicity and elegance, he says. The only way to push the boundaries is to continue to look at the world, at the evolution of society and to act in an inventive way. Fashion, for me, is always a reflection, and sometimes also an anticipation, of the moment.

Emporio Armani The Way We Are is exhibited at Armani / Silos in Milan until February 6, 2022