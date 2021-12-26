Israeli startup Browzwear partners with Fashion Snoops to change the fashion industry as we know it





The future of fashion is currently determined by different technologies that allow for more efficient production, better customer experience and more sustainable products. To adapt to these trends and the new digital revolution in the fashion industry, Browzwear and Fashion Snoops have teamed up, bringing together the key skills of both companies. Who are they? Browzwear: an innovative leader in the digital clothing revolution Browzwear is a pioneer in 3D digital solutions for the fashion industry, driving seamless processes from concept to commerce. They use 3D solutions for apparel design, development and merchandising, so designers, brands and retailers can reduce iterations and samples, and get clothes to market before they’re even produced. Browzwear quickly adapts graduated clothing to any body model with precise and faithful replication of movements. Their 3D solution replaces the hassle of paper sketches, paper patterns and hand-sewn samples. This enables designers, developers, production and marketing teams to collaborate more effectively and create products to market faster than ever before. For manufacturing, Browzwears Tech Pack provides everything needed to perfectly produce physical garments the first time and every step of the way, from design to production. Credit: Browzwear Fashion Snoops: a global trend forecasting agency with 20 years of experience Fashion Snoops helps clients forecast trends in a variety of consumer markets, from fashion, accessories and home decor to beauty, wellness and media marketing. Their knowledge and tools inspire clients and allow them to streamline their creative process. They do this by providing customers with the opportunity to explore the fashion industry, from cultural influence to product innovation, to create conceptual charts and color palettes with easy-to-use tools, and to collaborate with other colleagues, suppliers and buyers for a co-creation workflow. to treat. Their heart-centered approach to forecasting takes advantage of cultural trends and is interwoven and supported by AI-enhanced tools, for the best and most accurate results. Their advice is tailored to clients, enabling them to make clear and concrete decisions on how to promote and manage their business strategies. The partnership: how it works and why it makes a difference for the industry Ready-to-use 3D blocks, with key styles planned by Fashion Snoops, will be integrated into the Browzwears library. This will not only give designers a head start in creating successful fashion lines, but will also speed up the design process, as they can immediately do unique and endless iterations without needing to create a garment first. based. Basic clothing is often made in the Fast East, then sent back to businesses in the west, only to be sent back and thrown away; eliminating physical samples streamlines workflow and creates less waste. Designers using Browzwear will have access to the cloud-based library’s 3D files, as will Fashion Snoops members. Likewise, they will have access to the trending intelligence reports that Fashion Snoops has for new block designs, as well as alternative design updates. Such features will inspire creative customization for new looks, while significantly empowering clients to work more efficiently. After all, according to Fashion Snoops co-founder, president and CCO Lilly Berelovich, their goal is not only to give fashion companies tools to stay on top of current and future trends and styles, but also to present to customers in new ways. to work more efficiently. Fashion Snoops and Browzwear partnership combines advanced 3D technology pervading the industry with deeper communication and understanding of customer needs. The idea behind the technology of the two companies working together is to sell more while manufacturing less and to shorten the entire end-to-end cycle, which increases ecological and economic sustainability.

