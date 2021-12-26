Social media stars of the week: Vir Das and Pradeep Bhatt





Whether you liked Vir Dass’ recent performance or not, what is worth applauding is that he picked an Indian designer to wear at the Emmy Awards. Specifically, a design student. Imagine a fourth year student from Haldwani showing off his work at the Emmy Awards! gushes Pradeep Bhatt, the 22-year-old fashion design student from the National Institute of Fashion Technology, Kangra, chosen by Vir to design her outfit. Bhatt, who moved to Haldwani from his hometown of Goom to continue his education, had come across a retweet about Vir Das wanting to find new designers. Looking for a graduation project, he had his CV handy. So, even though it seemed far-fetched, he sent an email. Higher than Haldwani I chose Pradeep because of his designs and his philosophy towards sustainable fashion, explains Vir. Pradeep is still speechless. I knew for a fact that no one would open my email. I had no experience! I wrote the email like a fan! Vir (above) chose Pradeep because of their designs and philosophy towards sustainable fashion He sent the email in September and at 11:55 p.m. on October 19 he received a response that said Vir liked the vibe of his job. I thought it was a dream! he says. Minimalist approach When Pradeep decided on his career in Class 10, his parents didn’t speak to him for a month. It wasn’t until her mother saw Hrithik Roshans comment on Virs’ post on Pradeep that they really understood how important it was. No one in my family is in the arts. But my parents keep me on the ground. It was scary and exciting. If I had been wrong, I would have been judged, says the avant-garde designer who had chosen a minimalist Indo-Western look for Vir with a classic silhouette. These days, Pradeeps’ DMs are inundated with requests for collaborations. Vir Das did it for me and hopefully more celebrities will follow. Whoever has the power to help should help those who struggle, he says. Follow @kkuenzang on Twitter and Instagram From Brunch HT, December 26, 2021 Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch Join us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

