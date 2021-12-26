ASOS reveals the hottest fashion trends of 2021

From the rise of double denim and mini skirts to the death of skinny jeans, it has been impossible to ignore the impact of Y2K style on the fashion landscape this year.

Buyers’ love for all things the ’90s and early 2000s was confirmed by ASOS’ Annual Trends Report, which reveals exactly what Brits bought in 2021 – and predicts which styles will be popular next year.

Floral, botanical and psychedelic prints took center stage this year as customers searched for inspiring clothes to lift their spirits during the rough months.

The lifting of lockdown restrictions sparked an increase in the sale of black pants as people returned to the office.

When it came to pants, skinny jeans were nowhere in the spotlight and were replaced by straight or bootleg cuts, dramatic flared pants or loose sportswear.

However, glamor was also on the cards this year, with Britons keen to dress in killer heels and stylish jumpsuits to party after spending months in and out of lockdown.

90-MANIA

The ’90s and 2000s appear to have caught fire in 2021 and, according to the annual ASOS Trends Report, will continue to define the style for the next 12 months. In the photo, Dua Lipa

They are especially popular with teenage and early twenties fashionistas, who didn’t get a chance to check out the styles the first time around.

This tribe of Y2K fashionistas is led by modern fashion icons like Bella Hadid and Dua Lipa, who championed ’90s classics like handkerchief tops, exposed thongs and double denim.

Women stepped out in cargo pants, mini skirts, hipster jeans and “double denim”, sales figures revealed.

SKINNY JEANS ARE RELEASED

The most notable pant style this year was the flare pants – with 446,000 pairs coming off ASOS shelves. Pictured is Olivia Wilde wearing mustard yellow flares in California this month

When it comes to pants, bodycon fits are very out of fashion this year, with shoppers opting for flared pants, mom jeans or wide, stylish culottes instead.

Buyers have purchased over 200,000 pairs of baggy skater and cargo jeans.

The return to the office in the second half of the year also had an impact on our wardrobes. ASOS reported a 30% increase in sales of black pants.

UNISEX BAGGY CLOTHING

Research for the brand has shown that a quarter of 18-35 year olds plan to wear loose clothing in the New Year. Pictured is Billie Eilish wearing loose sportswear this year

DECLARATION PRINTS Floral and botanical prints took center stage, alongside supportive slogans defending personal care, which has become more important than ever amid the pandemic. The trend has even spread to knits, with sweaters and cardigans in bold, bold prints reigning supreme in winter.

Research for the brand showed that a quarter of 18-35 year olds planned to wear loose clothing in the New Year, while a fifth would adopt bright, bold colors.

This is a continuation of 2021 where oversized styles made up 60% of sales of men’s jersey tops and there was a 135% increase in the number of women’s flare flares sold.

And the ASOS Most Wanted Brand award goes to Collusion, a sustainable, vegan, unisex brand with an inclusive size.

KILLER JUMPSUITS AND HEELS

The end of the lockdown this year saw a huge increase in sales of suits – mesh gaining popularity during the summer months until super-soft velor became the star of the fall / winter season.

UK shoppers were set to celebrate July with a pair of party heels sold out every 13 seconds throughout the month.

WEDDING TRENDS

Buyers appeared to be taking inspiration from the wedding dress worn by Carrie Johnson who rented her 2,870 wedding dress from designer Christos Costarellos for just 45 from MyWardrobeHQ when she married Boris Johnson in May

With a wave of delayed weddings in 2020 this year, it’s no surprise that 1.5 million bridal and bridesmaid dresses have been sold on the platform.

The most popular dress on the platform was the Iris, a long, lace bodice wedding dress with a pleated skirt that sold 15,000 times.

When it came to the bridal party, sage green was the color of choice for bridesmaids and in the UK shoppers bought 100,000 full suits, with formal shoe sales rising by 80%.

TRENDS HALTERNECKS IN 2022

With 37,437% more searches for ‘Halter Tops,’ Off Shoulder Halter Tops were huge on ASOS Marketplace this year. Pictured is Miley Cyrus wearing a halter neck jumpsuit in Los Angeles

With 37,437% more searches for ‘halterneck tops,’ off-the-shoulder backless tops were huge on ASOS Marketplace this year and are set to experience a major moment in 2022 as well.

“We’re also going to see a revival of 2000s trends next year, so expect low rise jeans, double denim and mini skirts to feature in many editions,” said Vanessa Spence, director of commercial and visual design at ASOS.

“If you need inspiration after experiencing lockdown in muted colors, bright, vibrant colors have been seen on every runway in recent catwalks so they will be huge in 2022.”