Sayani Gupta makes all the right fashion choices, see the photos
The style is a reflection of his attitude and his personality. Sayani Guptas’ choices in movies and in fashion are a window into who she is. Highly unpredictable and eclectic, Sayanis’ sartorial choices speak the same language if you scroll through her filmography. The actress, who in a short time gave memorable performances in a wide range of projects, assumed the favor of viewers as well as critics. Speaking of her style, she likes to go all out while keeping it both stylish and bold.
Her last outfit was such a refreshing take on luxury fashion. Sayani wore a satin bralette and mini skirt layered over a sleeveless vest with a long lapel, all in a cool gray hue. Despite the subdued shade, the whole has an impact on its construction and layout. Not to be forgotten, Sayanis’ short and bold hair totally changes the mood of the frame.
To attend the premiere of ’83, Sayani was bold in black. She wore a risky ensemble that included a cutout at the waist. The black strappy dress also featured a plunging neckline.
The star often enjoys experimenting and becoming OTT with her choice of outfit. For example, the black and white sari dress she rocked recently. The deconstructed monochrome ensemble came with appliques and a red accent.
If you follow Sayani on social media, you’ll notice that she has a thing for the color white. We’ve also seen her display an additional love for pants lately. Looked:
We are very grateful to Sayani for inspiring us to wear the saree differently. The actress draped a sari over a black lace corset and twisted the pallu at the bust and secured it with a band.
And this is what Sayani looks like when the girl in her is in the mood to cheer and exaggerate:
Which of Sayanis’ looks is your favorite?
