England face Melbourne misery as Australia draw closer to series glory





Australia tightened their grip on the Ashes as another abject performance from England meant it was a brutal Boxing Day for tourists to Melbourne. On day one of the third test, a must-see match for England, Joe Root’s men were dismissed for 185 and saw Australia run 61-1 at the stumps. Australia are looking for a third straight victory in the Men’s Ashes Home Series, while England’s mission is to make the competition competitive. After deadly defeats in Brisbane and Adelaide, day one evidence pointed to further misery for Root and co. After going six and a duck in Adelaide, Haseeb Hameed fell again without scoring at the top of England’s lead as the opener perished against returning Australian captain Pat Cummins. His advantage over Alex Carey in the second round gave Cummins a 100th home tryout wicket, and a 101st wasted no time in arriving as the skipper won England’s second opener, with a gully depicting the recalled Zak Crawley. Crawley made 12, and his exit meant that, at 13-2, England were once again looking for Dawid Malan and captain Root to perform a rescue act. They enjoyed a century-old alliance in Adelaide, but here they could only get 48 for the third wicket, with Malan closing in on David Warner on the slip to drop for 14 and give Cummins a third victim. Root hit 50 but didn’t go any further, a promising round ending disappointingly as he tickled Mitchell Starc all the way to Carey. And although Ben Stokes made 25 and Jonny Bairstow 35, England needed more of their middle order due to the failures of the former. A poor selection of shots represented most wickets in England, and the theme continued as Jos Buttler fell for three before tea, lobbing spinner Nathan Lyon to debutant Scott Boland at the deep center wicket. Australia concluded the innings when Lyon captured Jack Leach (13) and Ollie Robinson (22) in the deep for numbers 3-36. Paceman Cummins released the same numbers as Lyon, and the Australian skipper, who missed the Battle of Adelaide after being seen as close contact with a COVID-19 case, is said to have relished the sight of his drummers piling up on the tracks in their response. The story continues Blood test, but Australians are fighting The Australians only need a draw at the MCG to keep the Ashes, but their instinct will always be to go all-in for victory against the old nemesis. Boland, a 32-year-old Melbourne native, made two catches and landed a popular first tryout wicket when he pinned Mark Wood lbw, and the day ended in English desperation when Marcus Harris advantage through the drawstring fled for four. Harris had treatment for a bloody finger moments earlier after being punched on the glove by Stokes, but struggled. Ban the blues from the MCG Australia have lost two of their last three men’s tests on Boxing Day (W1), being beaten twice by India after going undefeated in their seven tests before starting on December 26 (W5, D2). They have only won one of their last three Boxing Day Tests contested against England (D1, L1). James Anderson gave England a brief hope when he got Warner (38) caught by Zak Crawley before the close the 10th time he fired Warner in tests, but it was Australia day .

