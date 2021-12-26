Back to the year 2000 with the party new look of sparkly hair | Fashion





Cinderella may not be going to prom anymore, but people are bringing the glamor into their own living room for this New Years Eve. Much like the makeshift kitchen nightclub boom, which brought the dance floor to your home during last year’s lockdown, Hogmanay’s home looks, such as wreathed hair, have a moment despite. the cancellation of mass celebrations. With the recent news scary for all of us, daily mood boosters like styling your hair will be key to keeping your spirits up, says hairstylist and colorist Lisa Shepherd. Flashy hair, in which people coat strands of hair with pieces of silver tinsel, also fueled fashion trends of the late 90s and early 2000s, such as low rise jeans and Croc shoes. , which are back in fashion. The 00s have a huge impact on hair trends; saw so many buns with pointy ends and butterfly clips are everywhere, says hairdressing historian Rachael Gibson. The original trends of 2000 were very much about the birth of digital culture, and now we live entirely online, it makes sense that those trends are rekindled. Tinsel hair, recently worn by singer Katy Perry during her singing residency in Las Vegas, is also the revival of certain hair accessories. People look for statements of optimism and fun, says hair historian Rachel Gibson. Photograph: Mads Perch / Getty Images Tinsel hair first appeared in the early ’00s when the market for hair extensions exploded, Gibson explains. As well as seeing a greater availability of extensions for typical services like length and volume, we started to see options for more fun and trendy looks, like bright colors as well as things like feathers. and garlands. Gibson traces a historic line from flashy hair to glitter hairspray in the 1980s, and right down to the ancient Romans using gold powder in their hair. The style, thanks to its immediate visual impact, currently has 19 million views on TikTok. Hana Ben-Shabat, author of Gen Z 360: Preparing for the inevitable culture change, think that younger people wear styles rooted in the past out of a desire to escape their current situation. I believe they are going back to the past, not out of nostalgia, but as a way to escape and find solace and inspiration at a time when the world around them is extremely confusing and stimulating, she says. . More concretely, Gibson believes that wreath hair works because of its immediacy and affordability. The trend was born for social media, it’s colorful, it’s bright, and it’s a little different. These are all factors that work very well to start a trend, she says. After the past couple of years, people are looking for statements of optimism and fun, and there isn’t much more fun than shimmering hair.

