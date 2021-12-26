Sissy Spacek slept in the famous bloody ball gown for 3 days while filming “Carrie”

Sissy Spacek is an iconic actor, representing everyone from a teenager covered in pig’s blood to a coal miner’s daughter. Part of her success comes from her dedication to her roles. Many actors prepare for roles by changing their routines or diets, but Spacek has taken her role as Carrie to extremes.

Carrie is a 1976 horror film based on the lead novel by Stephen King. After Spacek’s phenomenal box office performance, fans couldn’t imagine another actor like Carrie. However, she was not the first choice for the role. The 71-year-old had to put everything in place during her audition and filming.

Sissy Spacek slept in Carrie’s fake blood covered ball gown

Actor Sissy Spacek destroys the Bates High School graduation party in the 1976 horror film ‘Carrie’ | Silver Screen Collection / Getty Images

Carrie is a classic horror film that tells the story of a calm, friendless teenage girl named Carrie White. Her telekinetic powers are revealed after school bullies pushed her too far during the prom. Spacek’s performance in Carrie boosted his career and became one of his most important early roles. However, the recognition was well deserved.

The Texas native was so attached to the role that she slept in the infamous bloody ball gown throughout filming. Vulture reports that Spacek wanted the fake blood soaked robe “to look great.” She had a trailer shot behind MGM studios so she could sleep in the dress for three days while filming Carrie.

Co-star PJ Soles even told her how “amazing” it was for wanting to “sleep in that sticky filthy stuff”. Spacek’s response was, “It has to match. ” the Line matriarch showed another level of dedication in order to maintain continuity with her role in the film.

Spacek’s dedication to the role of Carrie has paid off

If sleeping in a dress covered in fake blood wasn’t extreme enough, Spacek’s dedication to the role of Carrie White began even before she was cast for the lead role. Carrie Director Brian De Palma was planning to give the movie Amy Irving, the good girl Sue, the lead role in the 1976 film. However, Spacek’s dedication to the role and the unique wardrobe choice for his audition did tips the scales in his favor.

It was pure luck that Spacek auditioned in the first place. It only happened because her husband and Carrie Set designer Jack Fisk asked De Palma to allow Spacek to read for the role. On the day of his audition, Spacek ignored good hygiene, showing up in a tattered blue sailor dress to look the part. She even added petroleum jelly to her hair to give it an authentic look as one would imagine for Carrie.

Spacek’s hair and makeup team were set to ‘fix’ her appearance before auditioning for De Palma. But the young actor would not let them change his voluntarily disheveled look. After De Palma witnessed her dedication to the role, he knew she would be a perfect fit for Carrie.

Once chosen for the role, Spacek went even further to ensure that the cruelty suffered by Carrie was compelling on screen. Soles, who played Norma in Carrie, told Vulture that Spacek had let her co-stars know from the start that she was going to alienate herself from them in order to be in the right mental state. She told them, “I want to feel this alienation. But I love you a lot and then we’ll party and have a good time. But don’t take it personally. I just want you to know I’m doing it on purpose because I want to step into the role.

“Carrie” marked the start of Spacek’s long and successful acting career.

Spacek’s extreme dedication to playing Carrie earned her worldwide recognition and her first Oscar nomination for Best Actress. The sci-fi movie was just the beginning for Spacek. She continued to wow fans and critics in Coal Miner’s Daughter, JFK, In the bedroom, and many TV shows and movies.

The award-winning and critically acclaimed actor continues to deliver believable performances to more than 70 years. She once said Rolling stone that she would not retire. Fans are excited to see what comes next for the timeless artist.

