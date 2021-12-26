Connect with us

New Year New chapter for 150 W. Main Street

The Economy Store will move to the Wetzler Building, as was announced almost 90 years ago (Daily Eagle 20 Nov. 1930). This new location was once the Majestic Theater, but has been renovated and redecorated inside and out, making it a most attractive and modern place to be. The facade is one of the most beautiful in the business district.

Our article which appeared here on December 12, 2021 introduced the first chapter in the history of the building (1879-1930), and readers learned that Phil Bauman was the building’s original owner. After his death in 1901, it was purchased by the Wetzler family for $ 20,000 and became the home of the Lancaster Daily Eagle. Additionally, The Exhibit Cinema opened in the building in 1908 and became the Majestic Theater in 1914. After the theater closed in 1930, the building’s second chapter began.

Meanwhile, in 1920, a US Army surplus store had opened at 120 S. Broad St. in Blair-Martens Block. By 1923 it had become the US Army Store and moved to 124 N. Broad St. Dave Levinson of Columbus was the store owner and Fred Hammack was its manager. In 1927, it was announced that the store was moving to 137 W. Main St., the room formerly occupied by Burk Bros. Drug Store (Daily Eagle February 23, 1927). This business is not new to Lancaster, having been located here for six years, but the name will be changed to The Economy Store. It is part of a chain of seven stores located in as many cities in different parts of the state. They will carry popularly priced clothing and furniture for men and boys, as well as shoes, boots and rubbers.

