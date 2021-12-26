Online fashion studio ‘Aishr’ mixes beauty and culture to create sartorial art





Flowers bloom on shirts, giant leaves grow on jumpsuits, tigers roam the swirls of a sari, and lifelike earrings made from scraps of fabric penetrate your soul. In other words, when art meets fabric, the result is simply magical. What they do in the work of designer Aishwarya Ravichandran, who launched her online fashion studio, Aishr, last year. Because she has a background in illustrations, her work straddles that fine line that separates art from fashion. “For centuries, we have used textile art in the form of kalamkari, madhubani, pichchwai, palampore, chintz and web of joy. I wanted to merge my illustrations with traditional art prints and see what I can bring to the table, ”says the 25-year-old designer, a former student of NIFT Bengaluru. Indeed, Aishr’s latest collection, En Madras, paints a living picture with a range of printed sarees and unisex shirts. The collection is inspired by the old and new of this city, as well as its bustling streets. “In Madras translates to my Madras. It has been my hometown for a very long time and I learned so much about the city and its people. I wanted to bring the essence of the city into this collection, so the prints are strong and bold, done in our signature illustration style. The inspiration for the base color of the fabric is drawn from the rich hues of Kanjeevaram sarees, ”she adds. While we in India have always been there, the wearable art in modern fashion movement emerged in the 1960s, flourished in the 1970s, and continues to evolve until today. The idea was to bring art out of the walls and bring it into our daily life. In short, it is an individualistic expression. “Over time, I think we are able to blur the hierarchy of the arts by challenging the silos between a sculpture, a painting or even a less popular art form like the art of the truck,” explains the illustrator, whose the previous “Horn Okay” series caught the eye in the industry. The collection includes a total of nine studio exclusive prints, depicting bold and loud truck art. A mix of colors, symbols, quirky texts and elaborate designs, it’s not hard to fall in love with the pieces. Ravichandran believes that over the years, the art of dress has been able to fill the lack of accessibility in society. Today, people can buy an artistic shirt, saree or handmade jewelry quite easily, unlike the old ones which have a high price. She also advocates the growing graphic culture and believes that digital art has given a new dimension to fashion. “The years to come will see this art form flourish,” she says. Aishr also embraces the need for sustainable fashion in several ways. The brand is working on reducing the carbon footprint by using sustainable muslin fabric with biodegradable dyes. All products are made in limited quantities to avoid waste, and scraps of fabric are even used to make trendy jewelry. “In fact, we were going to launch a new line soon, Trash, it’s a capsule collection around waste, how we deal with waste and what that means for us as a company,” he adds. she. As for the future, the plan is to expand the repertoire to include dresses, lehengas, shoes, home decor, wallpaper and furniture. And to evolve from online fashion to a flagship brick and mortar store.

So folks, watch this space.

