Record the fastest time to dress like Santa Claus could be yours in under 30 seconds





Guinness World Records / Alamy The iconic Santa Claus costume can be seen all over the place this time of year, but have you ever wondered how quickly you can actually adopt one? I’m sure I don’t need to explain what Santa’s usual outfit is, but by chance you don’t know the man who delivers presents every year he’s usually spotted in a red suit, a hat with a white border and a black belt with a big buckle. Those looking to impersonate Santa can add extra detail by stuffing their tummies to mimic his meat pie lover’s body, as well as donning his white beard and a pair of ready-to-wear round glasses. give her list of naughty and nice kids that all- important second look. Alamy Since dressing up as Santa is not really necessary towards the end of the year, you might want to take the time to make sure that every element of the outfit is exactly as it should be, to so much so that even Santa’s elves might have a hard time telling. the difference. Alternatively, you can don the costume as quickly as possible and attempt to get a new one Guinness world record while you’re at it, add your name to the book which always turns out to be an interesting and revealing gift. This is apparently exactly what multi-record holder Andr Ortolf of Germany decided to do on September 5, 2018, when he set a new record for the fastest time to dress in Father’s costume. Christmas in just 30.94 seconds. Guinness World Records Ortolf broke the record at the Guinness World Records 2019 book launch, but it was broken less than a year later when the BBCs team IQ decided to take up the challenge. Host Sandi Toksvig was originally set to take on the challenge while filming the IQ Christmas episode, which was actually taped on August 17, 2020, but allowed her son Theo Toksvig-Stewart to take over instead. In order to successfully achieve the record, you need to dress in traditional Santa Claus costume including red pants with elasticated waist, red jacket with white fur trim, white fake beard, red hat with fur trim, a black belt, a pair of boots and white gloves, according to Guinness World Records, though anyone looking for the challenge will need to apply to receive the full list of guidelines. Guinness World Records Toksvig-Stewart made two attempts to break the record, his first ending in a not-so-quick 50.25 seconds due to a struggle to fasten Santa’s big belt. Fortunately, his second turned out to be more successful and he managed to gain two seconds off Ortolf’s time, creating a new Guinness world record of 28.91 seconds. That’s less time than it takes to eat your Christmas dinner, decorate the tree, or finish a performance of your favorite Christmas song, so if you have a Santa costume on hand this year, why? don’t take 30 seconds or rather 28.90 seconds and try recording yourself. Just think that if you win, you could double the bragging rights with Christmas presents by handing out the book with your name on it as a gift. Win-win!

