Bronze for men and inspiring fourth place for women at Tokyo Olympics usher in a new era for hockey

New Delhi: One bronze medal was enough to write a golden chapter in Indian hockey, which has long been desperate for a revival, as Indian men’s and women’s teams conjured up an inspiring spectacle at the Tokyo Games that will long be remembered.

A historic bronze show won by the men’s team and an exceptional fourth place for the women’s team breathed new life into the game that was in danger of being forgotten.

Defying all the chances and all the challenges launched by the COVID-19[female[feminine pandemic, the Indian men’s team ushered in a new dawn in 2021 by ending a 41-year wait for a medal at the Olympics – a milestone it possessed in its glorious past.

The women’s squad narrowly missed out on a historic bronze medal, but their best show to date made it even more memorable for fans who emotionally connect to the game.

Players were confined in a bio-bubble at the SAI Center in Bengaluru in 2020, but the year 2021 started on a positive note as the Indian men’s team battled Germany and Great Britain to finish. the four-game European tour with two wins and as many draws.

The surge continued as India continued its unbeaten run on the Argentina tour, beating the 2016 Olympic champions twice and tying in four practice matches.

The team also won against the Los Leones in both FIH Pro League matches to give momentum to what ultimately turned out to be a pivotal year for Indian hockey.

Next came the most important event for the eight-time winner, the Tokyo Olympics, where India finished second in the group stages, winning four out of five matches.

The Manpreet-led team beat Great Britain 3-1 in the quarter-finals before losing 2-5 to Belgium in the final four rounds.

However, India made a remarkable comeback and clinched a 5-4 victory over Germany to clinch the long-awaited bronze medal.

Due to their historic Olympic campaign, the Indians swept away the 2021 FIH Hockey Star Awards by winning all categories which created some controversy with the Belgian Olympic champions crying out scandal.

Harmanpreet Singh was named FIH player of the year, PR Sreejesh won the title of goalkeeper of the year, Vivek Sagar Prasad won the FIH Rising Star of the Year award for the second time in a row and the coach in Indian chief Graham Reid received the FIH Coach of the Year award. .

Olympic glory also earned national recognitions for all members of the hockey team, with PR Sreejesh and skipper Manpreet being honored with the prestigious Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award, the country’s highest sporting honor, and all other players. receiving the Arjuna Award for their achievement.

The year, however, ended on a somewhat sad note for India, who failed to defend their Asian Champions Trophy title, finishing third after beating rivals Pakistan 4- 3 in the bronze medal match.

The Indian women’s hockey team also added to the icing on the cake by achieving many firsts in 2021.

From a historic fourth place at the Tokyo Olympics to obtaining the best FIH world ranking and the 2021 FIH Hockey Stars Awards in all categories, the past year has only been a fairy tale. fairies for the Indian women’s team.

The team led by Rani Rampal, which started the Olympic campaign with three losses, later managed, arguably, one of the biggest surprises in world hockey with a victory over mighty Australia in the quarter-finals.

But luckily the Indian women missed out on an Olympic medal by mustache after losing 1-2 to Argentina in the semifinals before suffering 3-4 to Great Britain in the bronze medal match.

But fourth place was more than enough to build the identity of women’s hockey in the country.

Fourth place also gave the Indian women’s team their best FIH world ranking, eighth, in August, but will end the year one step below ninth place due to the team’s withdrawal from the Champions Trophy. Asia Women 2021 in Korea after being struck by the dreaded virus.

However, the Indian junior boys hockey team proved to be a big disappointment at the end of the year as they failed to defend their World Cup title in Bhubaneswar earlier this month. The team finished fourth after losing 1-3 to France in the bronze medal qualifiers.

The past year has boosted the confidence of the Blue Sticks ahead of two major events scheduled for next year – the Asian Games and the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

Self-confidence is the first prerequisite for success and both teams now have it in abundance.

