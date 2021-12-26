Tech, fashion, beauty and more

Post-Christmas Week Best Sellers for Shopping in Canada (Photos via Best Buy Canada, Adidas, Coach Outlet, The Body Shop, Our Place)

The wait is over, Canada Boxing Day 2021 is finally here.

Whether you’re in the market for a new TV or laptop, a winter wardrobe, or looking to treat yourself to a premium espresso machine, Boxing Day offers Canada from this Canadian. years will not disappoint you.

To save hundreds on tech, fashion, beauty, home and life and more, scroll down to shop for the best Boxing Day sales available to shop in Canada.

Best Boxing Day Tech Deals in Canada

Save big on Insignia, Toshiba and Pioneer smart TVs, top rated fitness equipment and other must-have electronics in Amazon Canada’s Boxing Day Sale.

Best Buy’s famous Boxing Day sale is now live! Get great deals on everything from 4K TVs and smartwatches to small kitchen appliances.

Sony 65 ” BRAVIA 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV (Photo via Best Buy Canada)

$ 1,500 $ 1,800 at Best Buy Canada

It’s time for business at Canada’s favorite camera store. Save up to $ 800 on top brands like Canon, Nikon, Sony and more.

Samsung Canada’s After Christmas Sale includes savings on select TVs, Galaxy Buds, smartphones and more.

Whether you’re looking for a smart TV, fitness tracker, or headphones, The Source shoppers can save up to 50% during the retailer’s Boxing Day sale.

Buyers can get limited-time offers like $ 100 off select laptops including the Apple MacBook Air, $ 30 off the Cricut Joy Machine, and more.

Whether you’re in the market for a smart TV, tablet, headphones, or a new phone, Walmart Canada’s Post-Christmas Weekly Deals include many of the most popular electronics. by retailers.

Best Boxing Day Fashion Deals in Canada

Get an additional 50 percent off factory-only items at adidas Canada with the code HOLIDAYS at the register.

Save up to 50% on a selection of shoes and accessories for men and women.

Save up to 40% on brands like Columbia, The North Face, Icebreaker, Osprey and Under Armor through January 10.

Until January 5, Banana Republic buyers can enjoy an additional 60% off sale styles. Certain restrictions apply.

Save up to 50% on hundreds of styles, including bags, shoes, accessories and ready-to-wear.

If you were looking for a store for shopping, it’s here. Save up to 65 percent, plus an additional 15 percent, on top-selling styles, and enjoy an additional 15 percent site-wide discount during Coach Outlet’s Boxing Week sale.

Small Town Bucket Bag (Photo via Coach Outlet)

$ 179 $ 350 at Coach Outlet

Until December 31, buyers can save a lot during Everlane’s end of year sale. The retailer is offering up to 60% off hundreds of items.

Receive an additional 50% discount on all sale items. No code required.

From Boxing Day to New Years Eve, Girlfriend Collective shoppers can save up to 40% on top-selling sportswear.

Save up to 50% on a selection of shoes and accessories for men, women and children.

The Knix end of year sale is here: Save 15% Sitewide.

Until January 4 at 11 a.m. PST, men’s and women’s clothing and accessories are up for grabs at special post-holiday prizes.

Save up to 60% on select styles, including sports bras, sports tops and leggings.

Until January 2, shoppers can save up to 50% on some of the retailer’s best-selling clothing, accessories, beauty products and more.

Until January 1, buyers can save up to 75% on sale and up to 50% on sale items.

Stock up on sportswear approved by fitness influencers with an extra 40% off all sale items.

The Reebok Boxing Week sales are here. Until January 5, save up to 50% on regular priced items with the code YAY50 at the register.

The Reformation winter sales are here, and it’s time to shop! Save up to 70% on the brand’s best-selling styles, including dresses, jeans and sets.

It’s the season ! Enjoy up to 40 percent off select items at Roots Canada.

It’s time to shop! Save up to 70% on clothing, accessories and shoes for men and women.

Until December 29, save up to 60% on Sport Chek luggage rack deals.

Get an extra 25% off styles on sale with code ADDITIONAL during the semi-annual Tory Burch sale from December 26 to January 9.

Best Boxing Day Home & Accommodation Deals in Canada

Save up to 70 percent, plus an additional 20 percent, on thousands of items at The Bay, including clothing, shoes, and household items.

Save $ 200 on the Roomba s, Roomba j and Roomba i3 + series, $ 100 on the Roomba i3 and Braava jet m6 and $ 70 on the Roomba 694.

Until January 1, shoppers can take home the cult favorite, handyman Always Panoramic for only $ 155.

Until December 28, shoppers can save 20% on Parachute’s Everyday Product Collection using the promo code BOXINGDAY21 at the register.

Save up to 60% on select home items to update every room in the house.

Cuisinart Metal Expressions 12-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set (Photo via The Bay)

$ 270 $ 900 at the bay

Best Boxing Day Beauty & Wellness Deals in Canada

Here is your chance to buy anything you haven’t got this Christmas. Buy now and save up to 60% on online orders.

Until January 4, get up to 80% off eyeglass frames and 40% off contact lenses.

Save up to 30% on top rated products, plus an additional 10% on discounted items with code EXTRA10 until January 3.

Save up to 87% on select sex toys and products with code EOY at checkout through December 31st.

Until New Years Eve, save 30% Sitewide on orders valued at $ 50 and more.

Until January 1, save an additional 20% on sale items with the code END OF YEAR SALE at the register.

