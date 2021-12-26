Boxing Day 2021 sales live now: UK offers from Matalan, John Lewis, Dunelm and more





Take advantage of great deals on clothing, tech, toys, beauty, furniture, home appliances and more (The independent) Now that you’ve unwrapped all your presents, eaten Christmas lunch, and drunk all the sherry and mulled wine, now is the time to settle in for a day on the couch and bring your attention to one of the biggest events. shopping of the year: Boxing Day Sales. Whether you’ve got Christmas cash in your pocket or want to finally invest in those sneakers, that coffee maker, or the mattress you’ve had your eye on, the sale sees all of our favorite retailers getting involved from Amazon. , Curries and Argos at John Lewis & Associates and Zara. One of the best times to get a good deal, was on hand to bring you the best deals and discounts on clothing, beauty, tech, toys, home appliances and more. Much like last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, it is likely that much of the event will take place online with reputable brands slashing the prices of their year-end stock. Throughout the day, the IndyBest team will be selecting deals on big-ticket items like Apple, Simba, Asos, Shark and many more so you don’t have to waste time scrolling. Whether you’re looking for a Dyson vacuum, a sparkling New Year’s dress, a Fitbit console, Nintendo Switch, or Apple Airpods, follow here live for the latest updates and the best deals as they drop. Read more: The best deals from Boxing Day sales Show last update



1640523625 How to get an extra 10% discount on PLT Boxing Day sales PLT is known for its huge discounts. And his Boxing Day sale is not to be missed. The clothing brand is offering up to 70% off everything. But that’s not all because you can also get an extra 10% off items already on sale by using the code: EXTRA10. If that was us we would go for this black longline quilted puffer jacket (was 38, now 23.40, Prettylittlething.com), which looks cozy and warm, and even has a hood for extra protection from the elements. Likewise, we love this belted mesh sweater dress (he was 28, now 21.60, Prettylittlething.com), which we will wear all winter. Eva waite-taylorDecember 26, 2021 1:00 PM 1640522725 Save on Benefit Makeup at Boots Today Get real lengthening mascara: was 23.50, now 18.80, Boots.com < style="display:block;padding-top:73.9308%"/> (Advantage) As products go, it’s a cult favorite of Benefit. And when our writer tested it, they noted how impressed they were with it, finding that it adds a lot of volume to our lashes which are naturally quite short and super long, instantly making us look more awake. . It has a buildable formula which means it won’t clump and you can layer it on for a more dramatic finish. Eva waite-taylorDecember 26, 2021 12:45 PM 1640521825 Get 60% off Skims now Skims Velvet Buttoned Stretch Velvet Pajama Top: At 75, now 30, Selfridges.com < style="display:block;padding-top:73.9308%"/> (Self-fridge) In the brand’s iconic neutrals, this velor pajama top is on sale now at a truly dreamy 60% discount. It’s available in a variety of sophisticated, muted tones, and a range of inclusive sizes, and while we haven’t tried on this particular top, we’ve tested a similar set in our Skims review, where our reviewer said: We Were impressed with how comfortable this set was and felt the soft fabric and flattering fit justified the price. Eva waite-taylor26 December 2021 12:30 1640520925 Tuis live happy sale could save you 100s on flights < style="display:block;padding-top:73.9308%"/> (Tui) If the Christmas blues are your holiday dream, Tuis live happy sale might be the answer you’re looking for. The vacation provider is currently offering up to $ 300 off your next big trip when you depart between May 1 and October 31, 2022. For example, if you fancy a trip to Kefalonia (who wouldn’t?), You’ll be happy to hear that a seven-night half-board stay at the Mediterrane Hotel has been reduced by 546 per person at 407 (Tui.co.uk). Otherwise, why not fly to Sri Lanka and stay at the Surf Hotel Bentota for just 1,059 per person (Tui.co.uk)? Eva waite-taylorDecember 26, 2021 12:15 PM 1640520627 Cook up a storm with this Le Creuset cast iron dish Le Creuset round cast iron casserole dish, 30cm: Was 330, now 264, Harrods.com < style="display:block;padding-top:73.9308%"/> (Le Creuset) With $ 66 off, this dish is quite a steal if you’re looking to upgrade your cookware set or add to a much-loved collection. A very similar oval-shaped dish won the best buy in our roundup of the best casseroles. Our reviewer said: It’s an obvious choice for casseroles and soups of course, but this dish has also become our go-to when roasting meat for a super succulent Sunday roast. Also adding that we were very impressed with its weight, which was significantly lighter than any other cast iron dish we tested. Eva waite-taylorDecember 26, 2021 12:10 PM 1640520027 Discover the JD Sports Boxing Day sale Fans of sneakers and sportswear rejoice as JD Sports officially enters the Boxing Day sales ring, and you won’t be disappointed. The retailer slashed prices by up to 50 percent in its biggest ever sale, so it has to be among the best. Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Lift Canvas Low: At 65, Now 40, Jdsports.co.uk < style="display:block;padding-top:73.9308%"/> (Converse) We told you that you wouldn’t be disappointed with the JD sale, and with another fan favorite added to the Boxing Day bargains, we put our case back. It’s hard to walk into someone’s wardrobe and not see a pair of Converse Chuck Taylors, but, if yours are like ours, they might have had their day as much as we hate it. admit. But, at 41% off these classic black low-cut tops, now might be the best time to spruce up your beloved pair. < style="display:block;padding-top:73.9308%"/> (JD Sports) At the brand level, Columbia is a benchmark for its high-end outerwear. And we just noticed that this down jacket has been reduced by 30%. It has light padding and a hood for extra protection from the elements. A must have in any wardrobe. Eva waite-taylor26 December 2021 12:00 1640519425 Need a new fridge-freezer? Buy this offer in Boxing Day sales Hisense RS694N4IBF American Style Refrigerator-Freezer, Black: Was 999.99, now 799.99, Very.co.uk < style="display:block;padding-top:73.9308%"/> (Hisense) This super spacious two-door freezer is said to hold 29 grocery bags, making it a good choice for families. In the fridge you’ll enjoy four adjustable shelves, a wine rack, two large salad trays, and five-door balconies, while the freezer has seven sections with three-door balconies. Thanks to its total frost-free technology, you will also never need to defrost it manually, as it circulates cold hair evenly throughout your refrigerator to prevent ice crystals from forming. Eva waite-taylorDecember 26, 2021 11:50 AM 1640518825 Audibles 1 Christmas Eve sale If you’re a big fan of audiobooks, you’ll be happy to hear that Audible cut the price of hundreds of books to just 1 when they went on sale on Boxing Day. Highlights include Normal people (was 16.99, now 1, Audible.fr), David Sédariss A vacation on ice (was 15.99, now 1, Audible.fr), One day by David Nicholls (was 24.99, now 1, Audible.fr) and much more. Eva waite-taylorDecember 26, 2021 11:40 AM 1640518225 Gamers rejoice: the Nintendo Switch deal you must see < style="display:block;padding-top:73.9308%"/> (Nintendo) As gaming consoles disappear, offers and discounts on the Nintendo Switch are scarce. But we just noticed that you can save $ 20 on the device right now through the Currys Boxing Day sale. This package includes the Switch device and dock in black and the contrasting Joy-Con controllers that allow for one-to-one or two-player action. From long car trips to commuting, play on the go with up to nine hours of battery life. Eva waite-taylor26 December 2021 11:30 1640517625 The Waterstones Boxing Day sale is here A Promised Land by Barack Obama, published by Viking: At 35, now 17.50, Waterstones.com < style="display:block;padding-top:73.9308%"/> (Vintage) In March, we wrote a guide to what the IndyBest team enjoyed reading during the lockdown and our senior production reporter picked it out. They said nothing calmed me more than A promised land. Not only is it ridiculously easy to munch on due to the almost superhuman clarity of past presidents, it also has the ultimate comforting quality – there are no surprises. Eva waite-taylorDecember 26, 2021 11:20 AM IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions we earn income if you click on the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to distort our coverage. Reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/extras/indybest/boxing-day-sales/boxing-day-sales-2021-live-uk-b1981529.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos