From Alia Bhatt to Shahid Kapoor: Fashion Successes and Failures (December 20-December 26)





With a new week comes a new set of outfits. Our favorite Bollywood celebrities know how to keep it stylish even when dressed casually. This week a bunch of celebrities have been spotted in the city, all of them in style. A few, however, failed to stand out and left us disappointed. Take a look at which style was successful and who missed!

Nora Fathi The actor posing for the cameras. (Source: Varinder Chawla) TO HIT– Nora Fatehi wore a metallic blue dress with ruffles at the bottom, wearing it beautifully and impressing everyone with its elegance. She left her wavy hair open and completed the look with metallic heels. Mrinal Thakur Mrunal Thakur kept his style. (Source: Varinder Chawla) TO HIT– During the promotions of his next film, Jersey, the gorgeous Mrunal Thakur was seen wearing a hot pink shirt which she styled with half open buttons. He was teamed with trendy black leather pants to match his low heeled black leather boots. Shahid Kapoor The handsome actor takes off a daring outfit. (Source: Varinder Chawla) TO HIT– Shahid Kapoor pulled off a daring outfit perfectly – a loose fitting navy print over print suit while heading to the promotions for his next film, Jersey. A pair of black and white sneakers completed her look. Ayushman Khurrana The actor looks extremely smart on the red carpet. (Source: Varinder Chawla) TO HIT– Ayushmann Khurrana can be a fashion inspiration for any man as he made a stylish appearance in a sparkling jacket paired with a purple sequined t-shirt and black pants. Ananya Panday Casuals don’t seem to be out of fashion yet. (Source: Varinder Chawla) TO HIT–Actor Ananya Panday, once again, made a statement when it comes to being both casual and chic. She wore a black crop top and beige baggy pants, which perfectly matched her baguette bag. The actor completed his look with a comfortable pair of white sneakers. Chitrangda Singh Chitrangda Singh was seen in the city. (Source: Varinder Chawla) TO HIT– Chitrangda Singh was seen wearing an English blue floral print dress, paired with casual shoes and a shoulder bag, holding her sunglasses in her hand. Her look was simple and elegant. Sharvari wagh Golden hour moment for the actor. (Source: Varinder Chawla) TO HIT– Sharvari Waghs looked better than ever in this floral tube dress as she turned heads at the film screening, 83. Diamond earrings and bold makeup completed her look. Alia bhatt Favorite Bollywood actor makes a statement. (Source: Varinder Chawla) TO HIT– Alia Bhatt impressed us when she was seen stepping out for a night out wearing a lemon yellow one-shoulder sequined dress, adorned with striking white heels. Her hair was neatly tied back into a ponytail, giving the look a chic finish. Vidya Balan The bright moment of Vidya Balan. (Source: Varinder Chawla) MISS– Vidya Balan, who usually impresses us with her elegant style, disappointed us with her dress choice this week. She was seen wearing an oddly fitted gray pantsuit and black sequined high heels, leaving us unflattered. For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss the latest updates!

