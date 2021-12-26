Fashion
Elizabeth Hurley slips into a busty pink mini dress as she poses with a cutout cardboard Liam Neeson
She took our breath away! Elizabeth Hurley, 56, impresses in a mini chainmail, poses with a Liam Neeson cutout and shows off a medical boot after a sprained ankle in hilarious (and sexy!) Party shots
It’s been an eventful few weeks for her, as she saw her sprain her ankle while filming in the Caribbean earlier this month.
But Elizabeth Hurley didn’t let that stop her from having a great Christmas day as she posed happily with a cardboard cutout of actor Liam Neeson, who she said had “distracted” her from her. ankle injury.
And the model, 56, certainly went out of her way for the big day, slipping into a very busty pink sparkly mini dress – paired with her medical boot – as she posed for some steamy Instagram snaps.
Wow: Elizabeth Hurley didn’t stop her from having a great Christmas day as she posed happily with a cardboard cutout of actor Liam Neeson, which she said had “distracted” her from her injury.
Elizabeth looked stunning as she showed off her toned figure in the barely noticeable Versace zipper dress that featured a plunging neckline and super high slit that showcased plenty of legs.
The actress accessorized her look with silver earrings and a festive sparkly headband, while she showcased her features with a dewy makeup palette that included glossy lips.
The beauty appeared with a remarkably good mood as she smiled dazzlingly at the camera despite the pain she was no doubt in.
Stunning: The model, 56, certainly went out of her way for the big day, slipping into a very busty pink sparkly mini dress – paired with her medical boot – as she posed for steamy Instagram snaps
She also revealed that she received a cardboard cutout from Liam Neeson in her stocking – and chose to pose next to the image.
Earlier this month, Elizabeth revealed that she sprained her ankle as she enjoyed her last day in the Caribbean, where she was filming her last Christmas movie in the Caribbean.
Next to a stunning snap of her posing in a green kaftan, she wrote: “Goodbye glorious Caribbean – it was a blast – despite the sprained ankle”,
Ooh, I say! Elizabeth looked stunning as she showed off her toned figure in the barely noticeable Versace babydoll dress that featured a plunging neckline and super high slit that showcased plenty of legs.
The star was inundated with many messages of support wishing her a speedy recovery.
It comes after Elizabeth slipped into another racy Versace dress for a scorching shoot – 27 years after she wowed THAT safety pin dress.
Taking to Instagram, the 56-year-old model delighted her followers with a video working her angles while wearing a plunging black dress.
Oh no: Earlier this month, Elizabeth revealed that she sprained her ankle while enjoying her last day in the Caribbean, where she was filming her last Christmas movie in the Caribbean.
Elizabeth showed off her sensational figure in the fitted garment that featured a plunging neckline to showcase her many assets.
Kneeling on a lounge chair in front of a cityscape, the mother-of-one raised her arms in the air and jumped at her hip as she posed for photographer Ellen von Unwerth.
The video was all the rage with designer Donatella Versace, who commented: “Yesssss !!!! FABULOUS !!! ‘
Strike a pose: This comes after Elizabeth slipped into another racy Versace dress for a scorching shoot – 27 years after she wowed THAT safety pin dress
Gorgeous: She made headlines in 1994 after modeling a racy safety pin dress by Versace (right) and Liz looked just as amazing in another designer issue
That works ! On Instagram, the model delighted followers with a video working out her angles as she wore a plunging black dress
Advertising
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-10345125/Elizabeth-Hurley-slips-busty-pink-mini-dress-poses-cardboard-cut-Liam-Neeson.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]