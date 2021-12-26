Elizabeth Hurley slips into a busty pink mini dress as she poses with a cutout cardboard Liam Neeson

It’s been an eventful few weeks for her, as she saw her sprain her ankle while filming in the Caribbean earlier this month.

But Elizabeth Hurley didn’t let that stop her from having a great Christmas day as she posed happily with a cardboard cutout of actor Liam Neeson, who she said had “distracted” her from her. ankle injury.

And the model, 56, certainly went out of her way for the big day, slipping into a very busty pink sparkly mini dress – paired with her medical boot – as she posed for some steamy Instagram snaps.

Elizabeth looked stunning as she showed off her toned figure in the barely noticeable Versace zipper dress that featured a plunging neckline and super high slit that showcased plenty of legs.

The actress accessorized her look with silver earrings and a festive sparkly headband, while she showcased her features with a dewy makeup palette that included glossy lips.

The beauty appeared with a remarkably good mood as she smiled dazzlingly at the camera despite the pain she was no doubt in.

She also revealed that she received a cardboard cutout from Liam Neeson in her stocking – and chose to pose next to the image.

Earlier this month, Elizabeth revealed that she sprained her ankle as she enjoyed her last day in the Caribbean, where she was filming her last Christmas movie in the Caribbean.

Next to a stunning snap of her posing in a green kaftan, she wrote: “Goodbye glorious Caribbean – it was a blast – despite the sprained ankle”,

The star was inundated with many messages of support wishing her a speedy recovery.

It comes after Elizabeth slipped into another racy Versace dress for a scorching shoot – 27 years after she wowed THAT safety pin dress.

Taking to Instagram, the 56-year-old model delighted her followers with a video working her angles while wearing a plunging black dress.

Oh no: Earlier this month, Elizabeth revealed that she sprained her ankle while enjoying her last day in the Caribbean, where she was filming her last Christmas movie in the Caribbean.

Elizabeth showed off her sensational figure in the fitted garment that featured a plunging neckline to showcase her many assets.

Kneeling on a lounge chair in front of a cityscape, the mother-of-one raised her arms in the air and jumped at her hip as she posed for photographer Ellen von Unwerth.

The video was all the rage with designer Donatella Versace, who commented: “Yesssss !!!! FABULOUS !!! ‘

Gorgeous: She made headlines in 1994 after modeling a racy safety pin dress by Versace (right) and Liz looked just as amazing in another designer issue