The best beauty launches of December 2021





The holiday’s buzzing beauty drops are all but over, but that doesn’t mean the eye-catching, game-changing launches have ceased altogether. From a reformulated liquid highlighter to a retinol-infused body cream, December’s new beauty launches will have you considering changing up your entire routine or, at the very least, introducing a few new products into the rotation. (New Years, new you, right?) Below we shared the new launches for December 2021 that will help you kick off 2022 feeling better. Killawatt Fluid Freestyle Highlighter Fenty Beautys’ cult highlighter powder now comes in liquid form. The highly pigmented formula comes in five shades and lasts long enough to take you through the night. The thin, dewy finish isn’t tacky either; it melts into your skin and leaves a luxurious glow. Beauty Fenty Ground Retinol Body Lotion It’s not your regular body lotion with retinol, squalane, and cocoa butter in the mix, it smoothes rough areas and evens skin tone while firming, plumping, and hydrating. Poured out Moisture Lock Shine Balm Think of this as a raised version of the balm that sits at the bottom of your bag right now. The slim jar deposits a dose of butters and moisturizing oils on your lips to give you a mirror finish. True Botany Hard to resist nail enhancer Infused with biotin, this transparent nail polish strengthens and strengthens fragile and brittle nails. Plus, the subtle purple hue neutralizes the yellow tones on your nails, brightening up dull spots. Essie Botanical A Bio-Retinol Night Serum This lightweight serum contains an alternative to plant-derived retinol, a blend of acids and violet to smooth and repair skin tone, stimulate cell renewal, and minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Organic love Hydralust lip gloss With a range of pigmented shades ranging from juicy berries to bold nudes, this lip gloss doesn’t just increase the shine factor of your lips; olive oil, sunflower oil and grapeseed oil boost each hydration boost usually reserved for balms. Beauty Dome Plum Plump Hyaluronic Cream Glow Recipes’ latest moisturizer is packed with everything a compromised skin barrier needs to feel comfortable: Hyaluronic Acid, Peptides, and Plum. Together, the trio work to plump and hydrate the skin before retaining moisture to keep dryness at bay. Glow Recipe Colossal Curl Bounce Mascara Designed to grab even the shortest lashes, the arched brush provides long-lasting, buildable coverage while lifting, separating and curling each lash, with no lumps included. Maybelline New York The Soothing Potion Oil Inside this deluxe packaging, you’ll find a silky-smooth formula filled with fast-absorbing vegetable oils to calm inflammation and soften skin. The blend also includes lavender oil, which helps slow down a restless mind, reminding you to take a moment to relax. Departure

