Thinking of wearing a strapless dress for New Years? Makeup Tips You Should Know





Makeup Tips You Should Try This NYE Highlights Avoid liquid makeup on the chest Don’t forget to shape your back and also your collarbone Highlight your collarbone when styling a strapless dress What are your plans for December 31? Are you partying with your friends and letting your guard down? Or do you stay at home and enjoy the company of your famjam? Either way, you should put on your favorite outfit and dress up for the NYE. You can opt for a trench coat and wear a pair of chic boots. You can also go a little bold and beautiful and style a strapless dress. We recently saw Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone wearing a strapless dress with a plunging neckline to the Sports Biopic premiere. 83. We then bookmarked this look and can’t stress it enough, but you should try to recreate it as well. For your New Years party, wear something strapless and let guests get a good look at your chiseled collarbones. Welcome 2022 in style with this outfit. Now, if you need makeup tips with dresses and strapless blouses, we’ve got you covered here. You can go for party makeup like trying on smoky eyes, adding hot red lipstick, putting on heaps of mascara, and applying glitter to the sides. Along with this, you need to do something more to accentuate the look of your strapless dress. Scroll forward and find out what. Makeup tips to know when wearing a strapless dress Avoid liquid makeup: When styling a strapless dress, the trick is to apply makeup to the chest first and then put the dress on. Since liquid makeup products are sticky and tend to leave a stain, you should avoid them. Instead, for coverage, use gel or powder products. Using the bronzer: With a strapless dress, you want all eyes to be on you. You want to highlight your features and the contouring process can help you do that. Start by emphasizing your chest, then highlight then blend and you will feel the difference yourself. You also want to shape your collarbones. Play with the highlighter: After the previous step, play with the luminizer. Add some on your collarbone and highlight it as one of your thin lines. The contour gives depth to your collarbone and the addition of an illuminator highlights it. Highlighter on your shoulder blades: Take your highlighter, mix it with the moisturizer and apply some on the arms and shoulders. That way, whatever your angle, you will shine and how! Don’t forget your back: One thing most people ignore when wearing a strapless dress is to cover your back with makeup, like they did on the front. If you don’t cover your back, the difference in your skin texture will be visible and it won’t leave a good impact. Have someone help you shape and brighten your back. Let us know if these tips worked for you @TimesNow Twitter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesnownews.com/life-style/article/planning-to-wear-a-strapless-dress-for-new-years-makeup-tricks-you-ought-to-know/843833 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

