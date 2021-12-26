Who wore what on the 2021 Fashion Awards red carpet?





IT’S MAY BE TWO DEGREES in London, but that hasn’t stopped the stars from stepping up the pressure at the annual Fashion Awards.

Known as London’s answer to the Met Gala, the event always attracts a scintillating mix of celebrities, designers and even royalty. In 2019, a pregnant Meghan Markle surprised everyone when she presented an award on stage. While there wasn’t a royal appearance this time around, they apparently made their run for the James Bond No time to die premiering in September, there was a lot of thrill and fashion fun at the Royal Albert Hall.



High-profile brand Billy Porter made a gratifying entry as he strutted the red carpet with his hands on his hips with an entourage of colorfully dressed performers behind him. As the host of Britain’s most glitzy fashion event, Porter adorned himself with an eye-catching monochrome display. The actor and singer wore a black and white embellished houndstooth dress by Richard Quinn and black patent platform boots. Momager aka Kris Jenner also made a striking appearance, wrapped in a Tommy Hilfiger logo cape alongside the man himself. Hilfiger received the highest honor of the Excellence Award for his contributions to the global fashion industry. Georgia May Jagger also made a splash at Hilfiger with a sequined miniskirt, black crop and oversized men’s blazer. Her look was reminiscent of mid-90s fashion, a mix of Spice Girls and Kate Moss. Billy Porter | GETTY IMAGES Tom Daley, Demi Moore and Kim Jones | GETTY IMAGES Elsewhere on the carpet, Dua Lipa looked chic and classy in a strapless black dress with matching loose sleeves while Paul Mescal served up more of that healthy but heavenly style we loved from him right in Gucci with a gold jacquard jacket. and a peach shirt with bow tie. One of the biggest celebrity appearances (and surprises) was Demi Moore, who always makes absolute style statements. Alongside Kim Jones, Fendi’s Creative Director, Moore wore a shimmering, embellished black and silver gown from the Italian luxury label. While its ombre effect was spellbinding, the ensemble train really stole the show. The sheer fabric glided fascinatingly across the rug, creating a major fashion moment. Off the carpet, the evening paid tribute to the big names in fashion, including the late Creative Director and visionary Louis Vuitton artist Virgil Abloh, who died Sunday following a private battle with cancer. British Fashion Council CEO Caroline Rush and President Stephanie Phair hailed Abloh as “a creative force for change, who throughout her career has focused on inclusiveness and philanthropy through fashion, art, music, design and architecture, making him one of the most influential designers of his generation. And the top gong, British designer of the year, went to Kim Jones for his work at Dior Mens and Fendi. Check out all the fabulous style of the Fashion Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London below.

Kristen McMenamy / Dua Lipa | GETTY IMAGES

Georgia May Jagger / Sinead Burke | GETTY IMAGES Tommy Hilfiger and Kris Jenner | GETTY IMAGES

Ana Beatriz Barros /Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas | GETTY IMAGES

Paul Mescal / Adriana Lima | GETTY IMAGES Sabrina Elba, Eiza Gonzlez, Charlotte Tilbury, Poppy Delevingne, Olivia Culpo and Jourdan Dunn | GETTY IMAGES Hayley peppin is an Australian lifestyle and entertainment journalist

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://harpersbazaar.com.au/the-fashion-awards-london/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos