Biggest color trends of 2022 are all about optimism

While a lot can change in a year, sometimes big changes take much longer. It’s a fact that has been too clearly illustrated in the last few weeks of 2021, which looks suspiciously like 2020. And when it comes to major fashion themes, 2022 might not be drastically different from the year either. former. Promises to improve the industry in terms of fairness, inclusiveness and environmental responsibility have yet to be fulfilled, and opportunities to wear anything other than soft pants are still too few and far between. But designers and forecasters will tell you things are moving slowly. And that transition could also fuel the color trends of the 2022s.

If that message of optimism sounds familiar to you, it is: last year’s color trends sparked a similar sentiment. But now there are unique nuances. There has been an increasingly dystopian quality in recent years, says designer Jonathan Simkhai. Technological change is accelerating our lives at unprecedented speeds, creating a world we can barely begin to imagine, or even understand. In her final show for Spring / Summer 2022, Simkhais’ uncertain sense resulted in elegantly slender pieces in soft blues, yellows and lupine, the types of colors that bring a sense of calm and ease, and maybe not by chance. We know we live in a time of upheaval of racial, social, political and environmental injustice and fashion is the armor you put on to face your reality, says Simkhai. I chose colors based on what fashion looks like when every day is messy and second to none.

Jonathan simkhai

Simkhais Lupine is a good place to start discussing the year’s other color trends, as purple, a tone widely associated with everything from nobility and serenity to two-party harmony, has a presence. powerful. A few weeks later, Pantone announced its official color for the coming year: Very Peri. It is a periwinkle shade that would embody the world in transition. Very Peri brings a fresh perspective and take on the trusted and beloved blue color family, explained institute executive director Leatrice Eiseman. in the exit, adding that these red-violet purple highlights also display a cheerful, cheerful demeanor and vibrant presence that encourages courageous creativity and imaginative expression.

Valentino / Getty

The announcement of Very Peri, a shade that can be seen in the collections of Valentino and Marques Almeida, also follows a statement by trend forecasting agency WGSN and Coloro that their selection of the biggest color from the 2022s is Orchid Flower. Initially projected in 2020, the WGSN and Coloros 2022 predictions are not determined solely from the fashion show, according to Joanne Thomas, head of content at Coloro. We use AI and image recognition technology to capture color data from millions of images on social media, she says.

Ulla Johnson / Getty

Orchid Flower has an intense, hyper-real, and energizing quality that stands out in both real life and digital environments, versatile enough to function across seasons and continents, says Thomas. In a difficult time, this saturated magenta tone creates a sense of positivity and escape and epitomizes the dopamine glitter trend that has peaked across all industries as we navigate a post-Covid world. While Thomas mentions the cross-industry appeal of Orchid Flowers, fashion is no exception with the hue appearing in the collections of Ulla Johnson and Tory Burch.

Alejandra Alonso Rojas

Stepping away from the purple reign of the 2022s, designer Alejandra Alonso Rojas shares that shades of green, yellow and red served as inspiration for 2022, even before her spring / summer collection materialized. The color palette has been a central part of creating the Spring 2022 collection and something I thought about even before I started the design process, she says, citing a personal inspiration, her back- Great Aunt Africa, one of the first female pilots. in Europe. These colors represent strength, hope and power, she says.

Other key color moments that have become popular, Coloros Thomas explains, include buttery yellow, like that of the Simkhai line (this tone harnesses the appeal of healthy, nourishing experiences and colors) and mango sorbet. (this yellow-hued orange brings a sense of energy and light to the seasonal palette, and taps into a desire for invigorating bright colors that boost health and well-being). Meanwhile, on the more neutral front, Thomas expects dark oak to predominate in years to come. It has a nostalgic undertone, inspired by dark lacquers and antique finishes, she explains, suggesting the color is timeless enough to withstand the cycle of rapidly changing trends.

Bottega Veneta / Getty

In the spirit of the future, it’s also worth arguing that perhaps more than one of the aforementioned color themes will last longer than a few seasons of popularity (the pale yellows and orange were also predominant in the 2021 collections, after all). I don’t usually follow trends, but I’m glad designers are moving towards a slower fashion system, says 4Rojas, who creates two annual collections versus four or more for most brands. As designers, we are motivated to be more intentional in our designs and deliberate in our creative process, and the way we work with color is directly affected.

This intentionality could be one of the best indications of where color will go in 2022 and beyond, at least as far as experts can tell. Rooted in the lure of everyday pleasures and pleasures of the senses, a time of crisis has led to a reset and a new focus on what we value most in life, says Coloros Thomas from 2022. Time with Friends and family seems more precious, and the items we cherish have a deeper meaning. As a result, the colors of this season have an authentic richness and are based on a feeling of optimism.