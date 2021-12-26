Fashion
The most stylish celebrities of the year [Pulse Picks 2021]
Most celebrities are now investing in stylists to help them create the perfect red carpet look.
Celebrities are now using fashion to define their brands, promote their work and even forge partnerships.
We’ve compiled a list of stars who always make fashion statements.
Apart from his timeless music, there is one other thing that stands out about Juma and that is his enviable sense of fashion.
Jux is not only fashionable, but also has a refined and fearless personal style.
He doesn’t hesitate to use bold colors and mixes vintage-inspired ensembles with trendy ensembles to high-end urban street wear for a truly standout look.
Catherine Kamau, aka Kate Actress, is a talented performer with several accolades to her credit due to her exceptional acting skills.
However, she has also been crowned the most stylish celebrity in Kenya and greater East Africa on several occasions. She always stands out for her fashion sense, and knows how to dress her curvaceous body.
Jamal Gadhafi is a famous TV host who rose to fame after winning the KTN reality show The presenter and now hosts a music show dubbed Mzuqa. Men will certainly admit that he has a very good fashion sense which is not so easy to follow.
Being the face of the station demands a lot from presenters, but Jamal has managed to keep up with changing trends in the fashion world.
Muruki Kagiri, better known as The Dapper Brother, is a fashion blogger, influencer and stylist. He is extremely passionate about men’s fashion and inspires fans by sharing his designs on his social media pages. He’s definitely a force to be reckoned with.
Aside from the great music he keeps giving his fans, Otile Brown’s dress code cannot go unnoticed on any occasion.
The CEO of Just in Love Music knows how to play with casual and official outfits.
Besides being very good at knocking down hits, he’s also a dedicated father, philanthropist, and style icon. Hip hop goes hand in hand with swag and Namba Nanes certainly knows how to keep it swaggy.
G-Nako whose real name is George Sixtus Mdemu was born in Arusha in May 1983.
He is a member of the dynamic Afro-HipHop music group called Weusi and his sense of style cannot go unnoticed every time he steps out.
The hitmaker “Chini ya Mwamba” is undoubtedly one of the most fashionable male celebrities in Kenya. Unlike other Gospel artists, Masterpiece has an avant-garde appearance as it sports colorful hair and the latest in fashionable outfits; it’s safe to say he has an eye for the stylish. He has a good sense of fashion.
Be the force behind Style by Neomi. This actress knows how to dress her plus size body, and when it comes to fashion, she cannot go unnoticed among African artists.
The lady, who defends Plus Size models, has managed to turn the tide with her unique dressing style.
Rachid Abdalla and Lulu Hassan
Citizen TV power couple Rashid Abdalla and Lulu Hassan continue to serve a few goals since being paired as a duo Nipashe Wikendi.
The two lovebirds still show up on duty, dressed to kill with Lulu cradling well-designed Kitenges while Abdalla borrows the rest of the gear for his wallet and tie.
Lulu and Rashid, who became the first Kenyan couple to present the news together, wowed their subscribers with their eye-catching fashion sense.
George Dufanda and Sarah Mukami
Kenyan celebrity barber George Dufanda and girlfriend Sarah Mukami always wear matching outfits and their fashion sense is awesome.
His fashion style on the Papa Shirandula show is highly questionable but far from the Citizen TV show, Jacky Vike always impresses us with his streetwear and his personal style.
It wouldn’t be a fashion list without one of the best bodies around, right? Anita Gaitho has a fabulous body that she dresses in clothes that will make you fall for it!
Fena is proof that even a tomboy look can be super sexy and that more women should embrace it just like Fena. I mean, look at her.
There’s a reason she’s the Most Wanted Style Blogger, because her personality, body, and style are vibrant!
She is beautiful, daring, sassy and self-confident. The YouTuber and fashion blogger has proven that she is unstoppable in her queen.
She never fails to bring out the best of her fashion sense.
Is a stylist and fashion designer who makes African costumes and clothes. He has dressed celebrities like Seth Gor, Johnson Mwakazi, Boneye from P-UNIT, Brown Muazo, Oga obina, Jimmy Gait, Exclusive Deejay, Trio Mio among others.
It seems fashion runs in Gaitho’s blood, as evidenced by the trendy looks of Lisas and Anitas. The twins made good use of their refined tastes and created Siri Studio, a clothing brand.
Actress Sarah Hassan is one of the celebrities who has mastered the art of dressing bodies and she always looks stunning in every outfit she puts on. Ms. Dale’s impressive style has been the subject of Instagram columns over the years.
This petite beauty rose to fame as a pretty young girl on the arm of Nick Mutumas, but she has grown into a well-known fashionista and influencer.
Former NTV presenter Anita Kyarimpa, known as Anita Fabiola, is one of the highest paid presenters in Uganda and it seems a good chunk of her money is spent on her outfits. The lovely Anita Fabiola knows how to dress her body.
Nancie is a beauty and fashion blogger, a beloved darling.
She’s been in the fashion industry for a long time which has made her a name for herself. She is bold, outgoing, and her fashion sense is simply breathtaking.
Catherine is a fashion blogger who runs a Fashionable Mother-in-Law, a blog she created to highlight her transition from a single daughter to a mother-in-law. Her style of dressing is dope.
Others on the list include;
