Azur redefines the style of French girls with her plant-tinted pleated dresses





It may be surprising that, until a few years ago, Lisa Favreau and Lisa Guedel-Dolle, the French designers of the Azur collection of pleated and plant-tinted silks, did not yet know that coreopsis flowers would give a tint. felted golden, or that St. St. John’s Wort powder could create both a vivid pistachio and a dark olive green. It’s a bit like cooking, confides Favreau on the phone from their Marseille studio, where the thirty-something duo learned on their own how to create the unique shades that have become their calling card. Photo: Pierre Girardin Since its launch in 2018, Azure has quietly redefined French women’s fashion, with an emphasis on sustainability and age-old regional craftsmanship. The plant extracts arrive from the south of France, the patterns are cut and sewn by a neighboring seamstress, and a century-old family workshop in Marseille, run by two sisters, hand folds the labels of organic, cruelty-free silks, which are naturally lend themselves to easygoing shell dresses, square neck camisoles and comfy long sleeve tops. For us, fabric is everything, says Favreau, a former textile designer. We like the simplicity of the form with this kind of magical material. Photo: Pierre Girardin Magic is a word for it. Available in just two sizes, the slightly stretchy pleats that can be dressed up or down, layered or worn alone hug a range of silhouettes and shapes, as seen in the streetcast Azurs collections. Marseille is a very mixed city, says Favreau. There are people from all over, so it was important for us to represent [that]. Springs’s future cream, strawberry and petal pink palette is not modeled by a fringed, fine-bone Jane Birkin lookalike, but rather by local designers, such as a 70-year-old former weaver, curator of the non-profit gallery Car 14, and Favreau’s full sister who was nearby when photographer Pierre Girardin clicked. Real clothes for real women? Yes. Photo: Pierre Girardin

