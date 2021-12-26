Here are some of the bestsellers from Boxing Day 2021 in Toronto





Boxing Day sales in Toronto for 2021 are plentiful, with major sales of tech, fashion, beauty and other merchandise that go beyond what you’ll find in any big box store. Make sure you get up early to be one of the first people to get the best deals of the year. Here’s a look at Boxing Day sales in Toronto for 2021. Fashion Ai Toronto Seoul Shop for new accessories at this family-owned Toronto store. The sale includes up to 30% off their popular bags and oversized scrunchies. The last scoop Sales at this fashion store have already started with up to 70% off a ton of items. 18 Expectations From flannels to dress shirts, this West Queen West menswear store is offering 30% off their shirts for Boxing Day. Kotn Save up to 50% on a ton of items including sweaters, pants and accessories for men and women. Dutil Find your new favorite pair of jeans for up to 60% off at this West Queen West store. TNT Get new must-haves to update your winter wardrobe with up to 75% off clothing for men and women. DIFFERENCE You can get clothes for all family members with 50% off items with the code GIFT. At Tom’s From designer shirts to tailored suits, save hundreds of dollars on a tuxedo for your next formal event at this Kensington Market mainstay. Beauty Bath and Body Works From soaps to hand sanitizers to candles, buy three items and get three more free items on everything in store. Technology Vistek Save on a ton of the latest cameras and accessories at this camera store. From SD cards to tripods, you can upgrade your camera gear for the New Year. Downtown camera Save over $ 500 or more on cameras and accessories at this camera store near Queen and Church. You can even get a free camera bag with the purchase of a Nikon Z series of cameras. Interior decoration and furniture WRYTH Upgrade your home decor with up to 70% off a ton of products, including cushions and baskets. The store also offers free shipping for online orders over $ 100. EQ3 From pillows to sofas, Canadian furniture offers 15 percent off hundreds of items. Western elm Refresh your home with up to 50% off such items as bedding, rugs and sofas.

Main photo by

Hector Vasquez in West Elm

