A year of trends: fiery fashion 2021





At the start of 2021, the fashion world was teeming with expectations and predictions of how trends would manifest in outfits. There was sort of a rift between those who thought the comfortable look would continue from its inception in 2020 when staying at home gave fashion a fresh breath of freedom in the effortless aesthetic. Then there were those who thought that comfort was missing because people could enjoy the world again and want to look like they were part of it. In fact, 2021 saw a combination of the two with a few other features. Comfort met the pleasure of dressing, the TikToks aesthetic ruled the roost, and we stepped back in time with flashbacks of bygone eras, including the aesthetic of the 70s and early 2000s. It was a year in fashion where creativity and uniqueness were worshiped, pastels dominated summer as life became colorful again, and in many cases people had more space than ever to express. their personal styles thanks to the freedom of the Internet. Love them, hate them, or hate them, here are some of the trends we’ve seen this year. 1. Inspired by the year 2000 Also known as ‘the year 2000’, looks from the early 2000s dominated 2021. From baby t-shirts to butterfly clips and even rimless sunglasses, many of our loved ones have turned the clock back on. time. 2. The platform and the go-go boots People stood tall this year thanks to a bounce back from the ’70s. Platform boots, whether knee-high or remnants of go-go boots. 3. The big pants From flair to baggy pants, people didn’t want to be confined anymore. Skinny jeans have been on the way out for a few years now, but 2021 has definitely seen them fall off the board for the most part. 4. Pastel Color returned to the world as people grew tired of the lackluster narrative. The thrill of color blocking found its place, but pastels were a top choice as people wanted to explore the love of colors, but in a soft way. 5. The great outdoors We saw people thrive in Sewing Camp as a lot of people packed their backpacks and went on adventures. The outdoor look began to merge with streetwear as down jackets, cargo pants and combat boots made their way from the mountains to city life. 6. The androgynous pearl necklace Chains or pearl necklaces adorned the necks of those seeking more than elegance – but a statement. The sparkling pearl bubbles could be seen across all genders, heralding the passage of traditional male / female sartorial divisions. 7. Basic Front Aesthetics Psychedelic fashion reminiscences commonly associated with the ’60s and’ 70s found their way into 2021. A big influence for these looks has been the shift from fast fashion to upcycling, as people became more interested in savings. 8. Dark University aesthetic Coats, fleece collars, pleated skirts and plaid patterns formed a huge slice of the winter fashion pie. It showed the world that while some people choose their outfits based on comfort, others are ready to work with a different kind of elegance and decided that if they go out, it might as well be chic. Read also : Will men wearing dresses become a fashion “norm”? Photo: @wenzok

