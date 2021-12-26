Samantha Ruth Prabhu Wore Black Thigh Slit Dress to Celebrate Christmas: Here’s a Look at Actor’s Post | Fashion trends





Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to the 2021 Christmas celebrations like many other celebrities, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma, and more, on December 25. The Family Man star also wished her fans a Merry Christmas by sharing a happy photo of herself posing in front of a Christmas tree while making a heart symbol with her hands. Samantha donned a chic black dress for the Christmas celebrations on Saturday, December 25. She posed in front of a Christmas tree wearing the ensemble with a halter neckline, open back, bodycon silhouette and a risky thigh high side. slot. See his post here: Samantha captioned the post, “Merry Christmas [black heart emoji]. “She styled the dress with simple rings, delicate earrings, and messy open side braids. Minimal makeup, a nude lip shade, and glowing skin concluded the glam choices. READ ALSO | Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s fierce look in a black crop top set makes us pale Plus, her ensemble is a perfect choice for this holiday season. You can wear it to New Years party with your friends and make a statement that turns heads. Just add a trench coat, minimal accessories, and a bold lipstick to style the ensemble, or follow Samantha’s advice. Earlier, Samantha had spoken about her appearance in the object song Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava from Allu Arjun’s movie Pushpa The Rise. The star revealed that although she has played many different roles in her career, it is difficult to portray a “sexy” avatar. Take a look at his post: The actor posted a photo from the clip with the caption: “I played well, I played badly, I was funny, I was serious, I was also a chat host … I am very working. hard to be good at whatever i accept … but being sexy is higher level hard work … phew. #ooantavaooooantava Thanks for the love. “ Meanwhile, Samantha is ready to work in Philip John’s film, Arrangements of Love. She also has Vignesh Shivan Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal’s Tamil romantic comedy, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara.

