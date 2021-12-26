Formerly incarcerated Lansing men open clothing store, give back to community





LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Two formerly incarcerated Lansing men are breaking all records. Years after their release, they opened a clothing store amid the pandemic. Now they mentor and give back to the youth of Lansing. “That’s where I took, that’s why I made my dirt, that’s where I took my name in the street. So like I kind of owe this community, ”said Michael X, director and co-owner of The Underplay Store. At just 18 years old, X was sent to prison where he spent 15 years. “Definitely a lot of ups and downs… I did the best for me because I was able to transform the way I think and therefore be able to transform the trajectory of my life afterwards,” said X. His business partner Malik Allen, also a rapper from Lansing named NoSleep Milli, was also behind bars for 2 years. “It wasn’t as bad as I thought it was because I built like a structure in there. I gained structure and became a better person, ”said Allen. In the midst of the pandemic, in December 2020, Allen and X reunited with a silent partner and opened The UnderPlay Store. “I knew it was going to be a thing, but I never knew where we might land until we actually threw it. But now I can see it’s getting better and better. As if customers were showing me that there was really something going on in Lansing. Little old Lansing, ”Allen said. From famous brands like Supreme, Air Jordan and Yeezy’s to Lansing clothing designers like The All or Nothing Brand, All-Pros Brand and Unxccepted. “We try to make it as cool as possible. Besides having like all the cool brands, and local brands so you can like supporting the city, ”X said. Both business partners say they also give back to the Lansing community through mentorship, backpacks, toys, and more. “Nobody told me brother don’t do that, it’s a different way of doing it. I didn’t have business men in my neighborhood who could show me how it worked step by step. I just wanna be that, ”X said. Allen says they want to set an example for everyone, if you stay focused you will be successful. “You can do it. We all started on the streets. We all went to jail. We had our time, we came home, look at us now,” Allen said.

