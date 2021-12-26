Fashion
Amazon’s Post-Christmas Sale is full of amazing deals on fashion, beauty, and home, here are the 30 best
Amazon / InStyle
Now that we’ve crossed the holiday gift season, it’s time to buy yourself something new. Fortunately, Amazon has just launched its after christmas sale which is full of incredible offers on fashion, beauty and home. We’ve rounded up the 30 best after-Christmas deals from Amazon that are worth buying this year.
In the fashion section you will find discounts on designer clothes, shoes and accessories. You can get a Amazon Essentials faux shearling jacket this a client said “Feels very luxurious” for $ 37 and a pair of 724 Levi’s high-rise straight-leg jeans for $ 35. To associate it with your new outfit, enter the Sam Edelman Justina Chelsea Boots and one Tory Burch leather wallet both for 30 percent off.
RELATED: I’m an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 10 Things I Love About My Winter Clothing Carriage
Moving on to the beauty department, the top rated skin care, makeup and hair care products are included in the sale. the full coverage elf concealer which has over 14,000 five-star ratings is on sale for $ 3 (yes, you read that right), and you can get Mario Badescu Rosewater Facial Spray for $ 9. To keep your hair healthy, strong and full in the New Year, consider OGX Biotin & Collagen Shampoo & Conditioner Set for 28 percent off and the T3 Whirl Trio Interchangeable Styling Wand for 23 percent off.
And for your home, the super popular Yankee Balsam & Cedar Scented Candle is on sale for $ 17, and you can get a new one nuLoom rugs for 69 percent off. There’s also tons of accent furniture included in the sale, like the Sauder Boulevard Café lounge chair and the Mid-Century Modern Two-Tier Modway Display. Also, if you could use a new vacuum cleaner, the IRobot Roomba 694 vacuum robot goes for $ 75 less than its typical price.
Below, check out the top 30 Fashion, beauty and home deals after Christmas on Amazon to shop now.
Best Fashion Deals
Courtesy
Amazon Essentials Fleece Overhead Jacket with Pockets, $ 20 (originally $ 24)
Daily Ritual Cozy Knit Joggers, $ 25 (originally $ 30)
Daily Ritual Comfortable Knit Long Sleeve Crew Neck Sweatshirt Dress, $ 25 (originally $ 30)
Amazon Essentials Fleece Lined Vest, $ 25 (originally $ 30)
724 Levi’s high-rise straight-leg jeans, $ 35 (originally $ 70)
Amazon Essentials Faux Shearling Mockneck Jacket, $ 37 (originally $ 50)
Toms Alpargata lace-up sneakers, $ 32 (originally $ 65)
Sam Edelman Justina Chelsea Boots, $ 119 (originally $ 170)
Tory Burch Walker Slim Zip Wallet, $ 139 (originally $ 198)
Large Marc Jacobs quilted nylon bag, $ 258 (originally $ 325)
Best Beauty Deals
Courtesy
Camo Elf 16HR Corrector, $ 3 (originally $ 6)
Peripera Ink the Velvet Liquid Lip, $ 8 (originally $ 12)
Maybelline New York Sky High Washable Mascara, $ 9 (originally $ 11)
Mario Badescu face spray with aloe, herbs and rose water, $ 9 (originally $ 23)
Mario Badescu seaweed night cream, $ 17 (originally $ 22)
OGX Thick & Full + Biotin & Collagen Extra Strength Volumizing Shampoo & Conditioner, $ 20 (originally $ 28)
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizing Hot Air Brush, $ 35 (originally $ 60)
Murad Hydro-Dynamic Ultimate Eye Hydration, $ 42 (originally $ 70)
PMD Home Microdermabrasion Machine, $ 99 (originally $ 159)
T3 Whirl Trio Interchangeable Styling Wand, $ 250 (originally $ 325)
Best house offers
Courtesy
Yankee Balsam & Cedar Scented Candle, $ 17 ($ 30 originally)
Bedsure knit blanket, $ 17 ($ 20 originally)
Creative Co-Op White & Black Polka Dot Stone Vase Set of 3, $ 35 (originally $ 39)
Lepower wooden tripod floor lamp, $ 71 with coupon (originally $ 90)
Keurig K-Mini Plus Coffee Maker, $ 80 (originally $ 100)
Sherill Wind contemporary rug by NuLoom, $ 81 (originally $ 261)
Sauder Boulevard Café lounge chair, $ 120 (originally $ 180)
Le Creuset Signature Enamelled Cast Iron Saute Oven, $ 180 (originally $ 300)
IRobot Roomba 694 vacuum robot, $ 199 (originally $ 274)
Mid-Century Modern Two-Tier Modway Render Display, $ 201 (originally $ 326)
