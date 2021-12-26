Fashion
Boxing Day swimmers don fancy dress and swim in freezing waters across the country as UK braces for blizzard
The BRAVES Britons dove into icy waters across the country for annual Boxing Day swims in festive outfits.
Swimmers braved the freezing temperatures to enjoy their festive swim and dressed to get in the mood.
Hundreds of people flocked to Redcar Beach to enjoy the North Sea water for their annual tradition.
Some donned full body suits to try and avoid the bracing cold, while others went out of their way and turned red in the freezing waters.
Many did their best in red swimsuits that were paired with Santa hats or elf headwear.
A woman took her two dogs into the sea for festive fun, dressed in a festive red bikini and Santa hat.
Others dived into the River Mersey in Liverpool to enjoy the fresh water, while in Perranporth, Cornwall, the party costumes were full.
A brave swimmer donned a mustard yellow hat with Santa’s leggings, while others frolicked in the water.
Dozens of swimmers also got in the mood in South Tyneside for an early morning dip.
A group of women dressed up in Team Santa pajamas in an attempt to keep the cold at bay.
The families dived into the icy waters together – with a father and son even disguising themselves as Spiderman.
Other enthusiastic swimmers dressed up as their favorite characters, including penguins and dragons.
It comes as Britons are battered by a snowstorm on Boxing Day – thousands wake up on December 25 to a White Christmas.
The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for snow and ice across the UK and Scotland as wet and windy weather arrives from France.
Stormy conditions are expected to turn to snow in parts of the country as the White Christmas continues for thousands, while others have been warned to expect flooding.
Forecasters have warned to expect travel chaos today, as up to four centimeters of white matter could fall in some spots, while those in higher terrain could see up to ten centimeters .
Paired with powerful 45mph winds, it proves to be the perfect storm for a winter blizzard that could derail festive celebrations.
Parts of England, from the East Midlands to the northeast, as well as Scotland, are expected to be the hardest hit.
The Met had to expand their yellow warnings to include an area stretching from the Scottish Borders to Derbyshire and further east on Durham and Northumberland.
