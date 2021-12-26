Ohio students create fashion showcases





COLUMBUS, Ohio Easton Town Center has teamed up with Columbus College of Art and Design to add an extra touch. What would you like to know CCAD students had a month to conceptualize a showcase for downtown Easton in Columbus

The dresses are made from recycled materials

Students worked with professional showcase artists The displays are outside of Santa’s North Pole between Macy’s and the Central Park Fountain

They will be on display until January Mackenzie Daugherty redefines the idea of ​​gifts under the tree. I really love Christmas, so I was really excited to be working on this project, Daugherty said. The first and second year fashion design students had the chance of a lifetime this semester, creating storefronts for downtown Easton. The displays are inspired by what you would see at Saks Fifth Avenue. The Fashion Introduction students received the assignment about a month ago. They were divided into groups of four where they had to come up with an idea for an eye-catching display case. They had to work under pressure. It was all about team cohesion and creativity. So these are the skills that you really need to practice and experience as a designer and it has been a real experience for them. The class had the chance to meet professional showcase artists to bring their ideas to life. Daugherty created a dress draped with hundreds of small and large gifts that resemble classic Christmas colors. Daugherty said learning how to create eye-catching fashion has been a great experience. I wanted to make a classic Christmas dress but make it fun and exciting, Daugherty said. I thought making a dress with gifts would be something cool that was a Christmas classic. We came up with a concept, so we worked with local artists and showcase designers and they helped us refine our ideas, Daugherty said. The dresses are on display outside of Santa’s North Pole by Macy’s. In contrast to the Daughertys dress, you will see the Audrey Nicolas dress which makes you feel like you are walking in a winter wonderland. Nicolas was inspired by the film The Chronicles of Narnia. Her silver show of a dress is made from recycled pipe cleaners and design materials. Nicolas said sustainability dictates a lot of his designs. It’s something that I really want to do and base around my brand that I want to do, Nicolas said. Columbus is home to the third highest concentration of fashion designers in the United States Nicolas said this project captures the true spirit of Christmas. Giving mainly to people who don’t have as much stuff as others and just making them feel comfortable in their own skin, Nicolas said. You can find the student exhibits in downtown Easton, between Macy’s and the Central Park Fountain. They will be on display until the beginning of the year.

