Top 10 performances of the men’s road season 2021

10. Magnus Cort – Tour of Spain stage 6

When Magnus Cort (EF Education-Nippo) attacked his escapee comrades one mile from the summit of Cullera’s Montana Alto, it looked more like the last breath of a doomed breakaway than a winning move. At this point the peloton was only five seconds adrift, and the very steep final slopes of almost 10% seemed perfect for the punchers and climbers behind, not a runner like Cort who is best known for his sprint. Yet against all odds, the Dane hung on and still had a small gap when Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) started his sprint 200 meters from the finish, and found a second wind to just claim the victory there. where so many others have fallen prey to the insatiable Slovene. Cort would go on to win two more stages in the Vuelta, but it was still the best race of the lot.

9. Caleb Ewan – Milan-San Remo

Not to take anything away from current race winner Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo), whose combination of brain and muscle made him a worthy winner, but Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Soudal) was the race that really blew us away in Milan -San Remo. Pure sprinters like him are supposed to come back to the Poggio and hang on to their lives, and not, as the Australian managed to do, climb the second ascent, ahead of punchers as esteemed as Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin -Fenix) and Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep). It must have taken a huge effort, but he still had enough fuel in the tank to win the sprint on Via Roma – although unfortunately for him it was a sprint for the second, after Stuyven managed to s ‘escape on the road.

8. Michael Mørkøv – Tour de France stage 13

One striking thing about Mark Cavendish’s historic run in the Tour de France this summer was how simple they all looked – there was no passing through impossible gaps, death-defying stunts or late thrusts by behind for any of his four wins. This was due to the excellence of his Deceuninck-QuickStep head end, and to Michael Mørkøv in particular, who produced his masterpiece for Merckx’s equal victory of Cavendish on Stage 13. This is testament to the Mørkøv’s strength of mind that he remained calm when the team atypically lost control of the peloton in the last mile, riding the wheels and keeping Cav in the lead; and it is proof of his sheer speed that, sitting in the saddle after finishing his lead, he still had the legs to finish second behind his leader.

7. Ben O’Connor – Tour de France stage 9

In a year of long solo breakaways, Ben O’Connor’s Tour de France triumph at the top of the climb to Tignes was the greatest of them all. What stands out about this win is the magnitude of it – he reached the finish with a whopping 5-07 lead over second place after climbing most of the final climb of 20 km alone after dropping Sergio Higuita (EF Education-Nippo) at the bottom, which was almost four times that of the next biggest winning margin (Matej Mohoric 1-20 on the seventh stage). A late build-up of Tadej Pogačar’s (UAE Team Emirates) peloton might have ensured that his virtual yellow jersey never turned into a real one, but this revealing race laid the groundwork for what would ultimately be an unexpected fourth place finish. in the general classification.

6. Daniel Martínez – Giro d’Italia stage 20

There is a widely circulated photo of Dani Martínez turning back to his struggling Ineos Grenadiers teammate Egan Bernal in the pink jersey, his right arm raised in a gesture of encouragement after his rival Simon Yates (BikeExchange) escaped on the road on the Sega di Ala. It’s a powerful image that attests to both the intrinsic physical and emotional importance of the role of super-domestic, but it wasn’t even Martínez’s best supporting round of the Giro d’Italia. It happened three days later, when Bernal, once again blamed this time for a long-range attack from Damiano Caruso (Bahrain-Victorious), was able to sit on Martínez’s wheel again. for almost the entire final climb of Alpe Motta. , dropping everyone in the peloton to finish third on the stage, and securing Bernal’s pink jersey.

5. Primož Roglič – Olympic Time Trial

2021 saw another huge crop of victories and superb performances from Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma), especially in his successful title defense at Vuelta a España, but the star came in the time trial of the Olympic Games. Not only did he manage to gain the upper hand over all the best specialists in the world in a discipline which is not even his main specialty, but he did so on the back of uncertain form, having had to abandon the Tour de France and disappointed when he returned. ride in road racing. Even more impressive was the margin of victory, which in a second half of the assault course extended to a whopping 1-01 over Tom Dumoulin in second.

4. Wout van Aert – Tour de France stage 11

Of Wout van Aert’s famous treble of stage victories in the Tour de France, the one in the Alps on stage 11 was the most extraordinary. It’s because he came to the field that this all-rounder with a unique gift is said to be the weakest of the high mountains. He also won in style, dropping esteemed pure climbers including Bauke Mollema, Kenny Elissonde (both Trek-Segafredo) and Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) midway through the second of two Mont Ventoux climbs, without doubtless the most legendary mountain in cycling, and solo first at the top and then at the finish in Malaucène to win by a large margin of 1-14.

3. Mathieu van der Poel – Strade Bianche

From his double attack on the Mur de Bretagne to take the yellow jersey of the Tour de France to his solo victory over 50 km in the notoriously difficult stage of Tappa dei Muri de Tirreno-Adriatico, several races of Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin -Fenix) could have made this list, but his acceleration to Via Santa Caterina to win Strade Bianche is the one that remains in memory the most.

The numbers (which show that the Dutchman produced a maximum of 1,300 watts) reinforce the impression of the eye, which perceived an attack of barely comprehensible power as it rose from the saddle and tapped on the pedals, made all the more extraordinary by the fact that he had already dropped the whole peloton except for Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) and Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) on one of the most difficult of the season.

2. Julian Alaphilippe – World Road Racing Championships

Julian Alaphilippe’s brilliant career (Deceuninck-QuickStep) is full of destructive accelerations that define the race, but what made his defense of the World Championship title the most special race of his career is that it included several of these attacks. He kept gaining the advantage, passing no less than five clears – twice in the preliminary circuit in Leuven to force the decisive selection, then three in quick succession in Flanders to make a clear and solo towards victory. With each attack he showed willingness to lose everything in the pursuit of glory, but somehow had the reserves to start over, and ultimately won the biggest margin in a men’s road race. in 26 years.

1. Tadej Pogacar – Tour de France stage 8



One of the best seasons of all time was also one of the best days we have ever had on the Tour de France. On a cold and wet day in the Alps, Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) took it upon himself to attack the penultimate climb of the stage, the Col de Romme, while there was still more than 30 km remaining to go until the finish. None of his overall rivals – among them some of the best climbers in the world – were able to keep up, and his advantage grew and grown to a whopping 3-20 over the next small group of overall contenders.

We’ve seen yellow jersey winners take down their rivals and virtually win the Tour on day one in the mountains before, especially under Chris Froome. But while Froome always relied on his Domestic Mountain Team Sky train to set it up, what made Pogacar’s feat so brilliant was that he did it all himself, putting his nose upwind with the Col de Romme and Col de la Colombière still at the crest, and storming both for an intimidating and overwhelming victory that virtually ended the hopes of all other Tour competitors.