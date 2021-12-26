English bhasha, dress becoming the style of the world

The desire to copy Western outfits and language prevails in several Asian countries, including China and Japan, in order to communicate with the world.

President Joe Biden does not have a Russian sense when he asks President Putin if he intends to conquer Ukraine. The latter, with an impassive face, denied that there were any plans for an invasion. But there is an attempt to incite pro-Russian elements inside Ukraine to aid and assist a Moscow takeover of the former republic of the Soviet Union, which left the Union in 1991, more or less with 14 other republics. It was during the time when Mikhail Gorbachev was Russian president. From Tsarist times to 1991, Ukraine was part of the Russian Empire and, since 1917, of the Soviet Union. After leaving the Union, relations with Moscow were normal, but the Kremlin feared that Ukraine would one day join the European Union or perhaps even the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). The current tension between the countries is the result of the apprehensions of the Kremlins.

To delve deeper into national psychology beyond international politics, Russians like to be European and would like to avoid being called Asians. The first great act in this direction was the decision of Tsar Peter the Great to build a city that opened up to Europe, which was Saint Petersburg, later called Leningrad and now Petersburg. This was in 1703. This desire is one of the emotional reasons for keeping Ukraine under Russian tutelage. Likewise, Russia enjoyed suzerainty over Belarus, Lithuania, Estonia, Latvia and Poland; the last three were quite small and yet Moscow came out to capture them. Without the crises of 1991, they would have continued to be part of the Soviet Union. The same feeling did not exist for the six Asian republics, also independent since 1991.

The second factor that bothers Moscow is the apprehension that it might, at some point, lose part or all of Siberia, which is vast (13 million km2), rich in resources but with a sparse population. And, of course, its climate is extremely cold. In 1969, the Soviet Union was forced into a mini-war with China across the Ussuri River. Strange as it may sound, the Soviet Union was defeated and lost around 100 islands located on the Ussuri, Amur and Argun rivers. This mini-war was a historic message that China was a living threat to eastern Russia. Siberia has very few inhabitants while China through Ussuri is a region with more inhabitants but not enough area. On the other hand, China is entirely Asian and therefore without European complex.

Oddly enough, Turks suffer from a similar euro complex. It remained suppressed while the sultans reigned in Istanbul. Before the arrival of these Muslim rulers in 1473, much of Turkey was called Byzantium. Without needing any obvious clarification, it was considered European and its capital was Constantinople, the city the sultans renamed Istanbul. According to cartographic measurements, only three percent of Turkey’s territory today is in Europe; the remaining 97 percent are located in Asia. Yet like Byzantium, no one questioned whether it was in Europe or Asia. It was a continuation of Greece with the city of Troy, popularized by the enigmatic Helen.

The desire to be European has continued. When, after World War I, Mustafa Kemal Pasha, the famous Atatrk, took the head of Turkey, he exiled the sultan. He asked his people, men and women, to wear European clothes and adopt as many Western ways as possible. Their future was in Europe and he urged them to look west. In 1928, in just three months, he abolished the Arabic script from the Turkish language and replaced it with Roman alphabets. He also had the Koran converted into these letters. These two measures have continued until now. Atatrk introduced an English model of a democratic political system which, under incumbent President Erdogan, is groping.

Nonetheless, even Erdogan made efforts to allow his country to join the European Union. By the way, Turkey has been a member of NATO since its inception after WWII. It was therefore a deep disappointment not to be admitted to the EU. If his religion is the European objection to Turkey’s entry into the club, Turks are unlikely to gain admission into the European Union. For reasons of history, especially its communist past, Russia remains outside NATO as well as the EU.

The euro complex extends far beyond Russia and Turkey. It is not limited only to the English language in order to communicate with the rest of the world, but extends far beyond. The Japanese turned to western dresses, first for men and then for women. After the death of Mao Zedong, the Chinese also adopted Western clothes. In the language, the Japanese and Chinese have already adapted, or are in the process of adapting, to the European style. But it is undeniable that Western dress and the English language are the preferred options in most countries of the world, despite the fact that Europe and Britain are said to be in decline in the civilizational context.

(The writer is a well-known columnist, author and former member of the Rajya Sabha. The opinions expressed are personal.)