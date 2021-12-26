Syracuse adds December 29 game against Cornell after GT contest postponed





Every dollar donated in December will go directly to paying students to produce stories like this one. Give now and ensure a better future for Le Quotidien Orange. Syracuse’s game against Georgia Tech on Wednesday was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols, a statement said. SU Athletics announced that the Orange would instead host Cornell that evening at 7 p.m. in the Carrier Dome, postponing a meeting between the two teams that was originally scheduled for December 21 but was later postponed due to the COVID-hiatus. 19 from SU. No makeup date has been announced for the game against Georgia Tech, but the Atlantic Coast Conference will look to reschedule the game, the statement said. It’s Georgia Tech’s second straight game that is postponed, as a Dec. 23 game against Alabama A&M was also delayed due to health and safety protocols. But due to a revised conference rule, the Yellow Jackets will not have to forfeit the Oranges. We appreciate the flexibility of the Cornell basketball program to be available this week, Syracuse Athletic Director John Wildhack said in a press release. As we continue to monitor the situation at the local, regional and national levels, we will work with the CCA and public health experts to reschedule matches as needed to provide the best opportunity for our student-athletes to compete in completely safe. The Orange have now had three games postponed including two, against Lehigh and Cornell, resulting from the hiatus of their COVID-19 programs and they are expected to play a game for the first time since December 11 on Monday, when they welcome Brown into the Carrier. Dome. At least 14 members of the SU program have tested positive, including four of the five starters, head coach Jim Boeheim and senior goaltender Buddy Boeheim said last week. But they added that this hiatus was different from previous years due to vaccinations and boosters helping players only show mild symptoms. Advertising



Many are symptomatic, but not all are ill for more than a day or so, feeling tired, Boeheim said on December 21. This vaccine certainly made it easier for them to get out of it. We’ve had a lot of clearly sick guys last year, and this year they haven’t. Syracuse (5-5) quickly added a game against Brown, providing a way to bridge the comeback between a break and the core of their conference schedule. And due to Georgia Techs’ status in health and safety protocols, the Orange will have one more opportunity for a non-conference tune-up against Cornell (8-2) before welcoming Virginia on Saturday on a comeback. to ACC game. Contact André: [email protected] | @CraneAndrew

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dailyorange.com/2021/12/syracuse-mens-basketball-georgia-tech-postponement/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos