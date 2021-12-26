



Every dollar donated in December will go directly to paying students to produce stories like this one.Give nowand ensure a better future for Le Quotidien Orange. After returning from Georgetown in the second half, Syracuse lost a second straight game and fell back to 0.500 for the third time this season. It appeared that the Orange would have two winners against Lehigh and then Cornell, but then at least four starters tested positive for COVID-19. Head coach Jim Boeheim said all players are vaccinated and have received their booster, which has reduced the effects of the virus, but cases of COVID-19 have forced the Orange to take a break as the ‘last year. Out of the break, Syracuse (5-5, 1-0 Atlantic Coast) added Brown (8-5, 0-0 Ivy League) to their schedule. The Bears come to the Dome after a COVID-19 break of their own. This game will be Syracuse’s penultimate non-conference game of the year, so it could be a final tune-up before ACC game begins. Here’s what our beatwriters predict will happen against Brown at 6 p.m. on Monday: Andrew Crane (4-6)

Shake off the rust

Syracuse 65, Brown 55 Advertising



This game features a team that hasn’t played for 16 days (Syracuse) and a team that hasn’t played for 17 days (Brown), and could turn into a game won by the less rusty group that the other. It’s one of those non-conference games that the Orange should have no problem winning, but last year they only won one of three games after a postponement, with the only win requiring a raise. 43 points in the second half to erase what had turned into a 20 point lead over Notre Dame. In the two losses, they shot 36.7% and 30% from the field against Pittsburgh and Clemson, respectively. But the Bears are an opponent that SU could struggle against, not finding a shooting rhythm early on, and still claiming a well-deserved victory. Look for a balanced attack to pace the Orange on Monday, with Jesse Edwards taking on the lead as the tallest Browns player on his roster is just 6-foot-9. Roshan Fernandez (5-5)

Back to work

Syracuse 70, Brown 57 Syracuse added Brown to their schedule to make up for what should or at least should have been two guaranteed wins over Lehigh and Cornell. Both of those games were called off due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the Syracuse squad, but unlike last season, the players’ symptoms were mild and their return to training appeared swift (Orange is returned to training on December 23). Boeheim said last season that it took a while for players like Joe Girard III and Buddy Boeheim to fully recover from COVID-19 and return to 100%, but this year he pointed out that having a fully-fledged squad vaccinated helped relieve the symptoms of her players. Expect SU to reestablish an offensive rhythm here when he returns to the office and gets back to work against Brown. Gaurav Shetty (5-5)

Back to basics

Syracuse 80, Brown 68 Syracuse hasn’t played at home since the double-overtime thriller against Indiana and hasn’t played a game since losing to Georgetown in Washington. The Orange would have had two probably easy wins over Lehigh and Cornell, but due to positive COVID-19 tests on the Syracuse squad, SU added a game on December 27 against Brown and postponed their game against Cornell to December 29. due to entry from Georgia Tech. COVID-19 protocols. Syracuse has given up on games like this that they should win, like Colgate and Georgetown, so this game is not as obvious. Even though Syracuse’s defense has been bad all year, I don’t think it’s bad enough to give the Bears a shot at winning. The game against Brown should prove to be a mere tune-up of a COVID-19 break before the ACC games start to pick up hard and quickly.

