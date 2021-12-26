Malaika Arora in Giles Deacon’s corset dress proved that Christmas is all about weirdness and glamor: yes or no?





We have just finished the happiest festival and we are already on the next one. New Years Eve, we see you on a happier note despite the nighttime curfew and the restrictions that will be in place. Who says you can’t have a good family evening at home? No amount of celebration is ever enough with those who matter to you. So, don’t just serve a nice dinner, we’re also hinting at destroying your fashion game. Here’s an inspiration that’s mostly about Christmas, but they say fashion isn’t for those who believe in the rules. That is, make it eccentric and hot. To ring in 2022 on a brighter, classier and more chic note, you just need to recreate the look of Malaika Arora. The 48-year-old hit the festival yesterday in a not-so-common tone. An element of fun reigned over the look of her day as she headed off to celebrate the happy day with her family. Tanya Ghavri styled diva Anarkali Disco Chali in Giles Deacon’s creation. Known for its wonderful print play, this strapless mini dress is simply stunning to look at. The silk satin dress featured double straps and a plunging neckline. This mini dress also featured heaps of scribble-like prints that covered it all in shades of black and red. As far as you know, that would only be the reason why you would double take this dress after the New Years celebration. The dress that opened up over a flared skirt made her look much cuter with a black velvet belt that was wrapped around her waist. To keep it extraordinarily fabulous, Mala picked up green earrings, a black bag with a brown strap, and red pointy-toed pumps. It was her hairstyle that kept our eyes so focused on her as she twisted and cut her tendrils to the sides and let the rest look like a princess with structured waves. Her pout was super red, her skin so pink and pretty. Is this look a yes or no? Let us know in the comments below. For more fashion and beauty information, follow @pinkvillafashion Read also | 6 times Tara Sutaria showed us how to start our glamor with white dresses

