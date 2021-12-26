Aston Villa 1-3 Chelsea: 5 talking points as Romelu Lukaku saves Thomas Tuchel’s men

The video will play automatically soon 8 to cancel

Chelsea have slowed down in recent weeks as Manchester City widened a gap to the top of the Premier League, but Romelu Luaku got them back on track to victory

Romelu Lukaku saved three points for Chelsea as they put their Premier League title bid back on track.

Thomas Tuchel’s men have lost pace in recent weeks as Manchester City have widened a gap at the top.

And it looked like Pep Guardiola’s side were going to extend their lead as Aston Villa made the breakthrough against the Blues.

Steven Gerrard’s men took the lead with a goal against his own Reece James, before Jorginho brought Chelsea back to level from the penalty spot.

But super sub Lukaku came off the bench to tack Chelsea to a win from behind with an excellent header just after the break, before Jorginho took the 3-1 victory.

Gaffe by Reece James

Aston Villa opened the scoring with an own goal from Reece James and the 1-0 lead was well deserved after the hosts’ energetic opening 30 minutes.

Matt Targett’s cross deflected onto Chelsea right-back and passed Edouard Mendy.

It was a big mistake by James who has been prolific in front of goal this season for Chelsea, but on this occasion he took the wrong net.

From Villa’s perspective, it was well deserved after shooting the blocks in the first half.

cool jorginho ice cream

Jorginho brought Chelsea back to the same level almost immediately, after the midfielder sent home a clinical penalty.

The Blues received a free kick after Matty Cash fouled Callum Hudson-Odoi after a brilliant pass to the left.

Jorginho didn’t go wrong with his vintage stuttering momentum, but had to deal with the mind games of Villa keeper Emiliano Martinez.

The former Arsenal goalkeeper was given a yellow card as he tried to damage the grass at the penalty spot, but the Italian managed to master his game with an icy finish as Martinez went wrong.

Captain america fights

Christian Pulisic led the line for Chelsea, but it was evident that the agile America was not in his natural position.

The striker did not get a real quality service and the ball could not stick when he found it without any touch in the opponent’s box during the first half.

Aston Villa were able to counterattack several times during the first half and looked very dangerous at the break, thanks to Ollie Watkins.

Tuchel chose not to start Romelu Lukaku who has not featured since his 3-2 win over Leeds after missing matches in isolation despite testing negative for Covid-19.

And it was clear to see that they missed the Belgian in the first 45 with no shots on target in the first 25 minutes.

Lukaku to the rescue

Lukaku was brought in to the break as the talisman made an immediate impact to put Chelsea ahead.

The forward played the role of the focal point, moving Pulisic to a deeper position which was much better suited.

Hudson-Odoi floated a shiny box into the box as Lukaku showed a brilliant move to peek his head past Martinez.

The Belgian then had a wild run in stoppage time as he fell victim to a foul in the penalty area, which Jorginho converted to seal the victory.

Chelsea looked like a different side with Lukaku and there is no doubt that his absence impacted their poor form.

Watkins shines

Ollie Watkins continued his good form causing all kinds of problems at the Chelsea backline, especially in the first half.

Villa broke with speed and the Englishman was an effective outlet for the home side down the left side.

The forward has impressed under Steven Gerrard and looks like the player from last season who linked him with a move to Arsenal this summer.

It was a bold move to get Danny Ings and Watkins to start at the top, but Villa was rewarded for their bravery as they looked ahead, although unfortunately they couldn’t hold on to it.