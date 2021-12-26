Bravemansgame too strong for Ahoy Senor to clinch Kauto’s first star in a dominant fashion | Race News

Bravemansgame turned out to be the novice king at Christmas as he proved too strong for Ahoy Senor by landing the KautoStar Novice Pursuit in Kempton.

In a race where jumping proved crucial, Bravemansgame had the advantage in precision and jumping speed over its main market rival, with Harry Cobden pushing his mount to impressive success for Ditcheat manager Paul Nicholls .

Ahoy Senor made some crucial mistakes down the home stretch, eventually finishing seven lengths behind for the Grand National winning team of Derek Fox and Lucinda Russell.

Nicholls praised the performance of Bravemansgame – which he says compares favorably to his remaining former star Denman at this point in their career.

He said: “He’s a mighty horse. He traveled, jumped and stayed strong – he’s got it all.

“It’s the first time he’s gained more than three miles. I was worried the terrain would be a little slow, but these good horses keep galloping.

“Last year he was half the horse he is now and he’s improving physically all the time. I would like to think he will continue to improve as he gets stronger.

“I was laughed at when I compared him to Denman, but there is nothing between what he and Denman had done at this point in their careers. Obviously, Denman has become a good horse. the Gold Cup and if that horse ends up reaching half of what Denman did, we’ll be thrilled.

Nicholls: 2022 King George is the goal

Picture:

Bravemansgame ridden by jockey Harry Cobden wins at Haydock



Bravemansgame was cut by some bookies for the Novices’ Chase Festival in Cheltenham in March – but Nicholls is far from a trip to Prestbury Park.

He added: “After I won at Newton Abbot someone asked me ‘what is your goal” and I said “King George next year” and that will be my goal next year.

“I don’t really have a plan. I always wanted to give him two runs and then come here and talk to the guys about it.

“I don’t want to give him too many tough races where he has an impossible task. I know some of the owners are very keen to go to Cheltenham but for me if we miss Cheltenham and win at Aintree and win the year next King George, that would do the job properly.

“He’s a very special horse, obviously. (But) if you want them to look their best when they’re nine, you just have to give them time to mature.”

Picture:

Bravemansgame jumps last in Kempton ahead of Ahoy Senor



Russell was far from disheartened by the loss and expects Ahoy Senor to progress again for the experience.

She said: “I’m delighted with him. He has a few things that he could perfect with his vault, but he’s a huge horse and the winner is obviously also an exceptional horse.

“It’s exciting to have a horse at this level – it’s just great. I don’t think he lost anything in the loss.

“I don’t know where we’ll go next. We’ll talk to the owners and think about it.”

Henderson lands hat-trick at Kempton

Picture:

Stunningly impressed with her slippery jump as she won the 2021 Christmas Hurdle in Kempton



AmazingNicky Henderson’s class shone when former Champion Hurdle winner Nicky Henderson regained her Christmas Hurdle crown at Kempton.

The seven-year-old mare, who won the race in 2019, was returned with a 1/5 odds in the Boxing Day contest last year, beaten by Evan Williams’ Silver Streak.

Returning to Kempton after being beaten with Not So Sleepy in the Fighting Fifth in Newcastle, Epatante was sent off at 4/5 on this occasion and picked it up at Not So Sleepy once again, with her slippery jump s’ proving much superior on the whole two mile trip.

With Not So Sleepy unable to maintain their challenge and disappear quickly, Epatante was left in the lead as the field of five riders turned towards home.

Glory And Fortune, a 28/1 underdog, produced a better career performance to finish second, just over two lengths behind the winner, with former Betfair Hurdle Champion Soaring Glory in third.

Picture:

Broomfield Burg lands the Novice Opening Hurdle at Kempton on Boxing Day.



Broomfield burg (1/3) gave the favorite fans a perfect start with bloodless success in the Play Ladbrokes 5-A-Side On Football Novices’ Hurdle, leading to victory under Nico De Boinville for Nicky Henderson and JP McManus.

He gently traveled behind before being pulled out and taking the race between the last two hurdles to sprint faultlessly and clinch the short odds, ahead of Black Poppy for Kerry Lee back in second.

The victory prompted Sky Bet to reduce the five-year-old to 25/1 against 40/1 for the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival.

Henderson had a hat-trick the day the rock of Mary won the last race in Kempton, the Ladbrokes We Play Together Handicap Hurdle, edging out an elegant winner of Jonjo O’Neill’s An Tailliur and Alan King’s On To Victory.

The Get Your Ladbrokes 1 Today Novices’ Limited Handicap Chase free bet was a color change race, with Jacamar staying the best of all under Danny Mullins to provide Milton Harris with another great race winner.

Picture:

Jacamar proved too strong for his rivals in Kempton on Boxing Day



Danny Kirwan and Your Darling clashed from the start with the latter only going 1.08 in the race but couldn’t hold back any collapses in the soft ground as Jacamar made his way home in the finals.

Mister Coffey was back in second after a series of jumps that included several violent jumps to his left, with jockey Sean Bowen straightening him up to finish well in the finals.