Pistons vs. Spurs preview: Under-equipped pistons come out of understaffed vacations





If you thought the Pistons were understaffed Thursday in Miami, wait until you take a look at the Detroit’s active roster today against the San Antonio Spurs. Already on the decline a number of key players, James Edwards of athleticism announced this morning that Cory Joseph and Josh Jackson will join the already large number of Pistons entered into the NBA’s COVID health and safety protocols. Trey Lyles, who had a career match against the Heat, entered the protocols yesterday. Playing their first game after Christmas, this Pistons side should be almost unrecognizable from the opening day’s roster in tonight’s game with Spurs. Vital elements of the game When: 7 p.m. ET

Or: AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas

Look: Bally Sports Detroit

Chances: Spurs -10 Game analysis In addition to Kelly Olynyk (knee) and Jerami Grant (hand) who came out with their respective injuries, here is a list of Pistons who are in COVID protocols and who will miss tonight’s game: Cade Cunningham, Killian Hayes, Isaiah Stewart, Saben Lee, Rodney McGruder, Trey Lyles, Cory Joseph and Josh Jackson. For those who matter, it’s 10 inactive Pistons that have been an integral part of Dwane Caseys’ rotations at some point in the season. So who have the Pistons, you ask? As Edwards noted, barring late-game cancellations, Detroit will roll out a lineup consisting of Saddiq Bey, Hamidou Diallo, Frank Jackson, and a bunch of G-League guys. Luka Garza had at least some playing time in the NBA before the Pistons struggled COVID. He will likely take on a starter role tonight. Cheick Diallo and Jamorko Pickett recorded minutes behind in their first NBA action against Miami. Hopefully second-round pick Isaiah Livers, who missed Thursday’s game due to returning to competition, can give it a shot today. Other than that, we know the Pistons signed 10-day hardship contracts with Derrick Walton Jr. and Cassius Stanley, per Athleticism Shams Charnias tweet yesterday. Walton could be pushed into the playmaker role, while Stanley will surely be called upon to contribute a few minutes from the bench. All other Pistons that adjust tonight will have to be signings from pre-game difficulties that have yet to be announced. By my calculations, that leaves nine Pistons (including livers) currently ready to occupy the field tonight. At the very least, we can expect to get an in-depth look at some of the youngsters who wouldn’t otherwise see those NBA minutes. Otherwise, fans tapping into the game should expect career highs to be reached and certainly questionable basketball. The Spurs climbed the Western Conference standings after a difficult start to the year. San Antonio is 13-18 overall and has won five of its last 10 games. They will be deprived of their playmaker Dejounte Murray, who Shams announced earlier today has entered COVID protocols and will miss tonight’s game. Murray is the team’s leading scorer, which would mean an increase in hits for Derrick White (14.4 points per game), Keldon Johnson (15.0 points per game) and Jakob Poeltl (12.0 points per game) . Spura’s active roster will also include leading actors in Thaddeus Young, Lonnie Walker, Doug McDermott and Devin Vassell. Any semblance of a competitive game resembling Detroit’s admirable effort against the Heat would be welcome tonight. Fans of Luka Garza’s minutes will likely be the biggest winner tonight. Projected alignments San Antonio Spurs (13-18)

Derrick White, Lonnie Walker IV, Doug McDermott, Keldon Johnson, Jakob Poeltl Detroit Pistons (5-26)

Derrick Walton Jr., Frank Jackson, Hamidou Diallo, Saddiq Bey, Luka Garza Question of the day Will any G-League guys use those minutes to make a name for themselves with the Pistons?

