Bruno Gagliasso, Giovanna Ewbank and their children dress in white for Christmas and receive black Santa Claus

Giovanna Ewbank and Bruno Gagliasso, who were recently in the Maldives, innovated by choosing the Christmas Looks and opted for White color. Unlike Boca Rosa, who went for the classic red, the actor couple used the light tone not only for the two of them, but also for their three children, who also received the visit from Santa.

In photos shared on social networks, the good old man appears as a character, carrying gifts and delivering packages to Titi, Bénis and Zyan. And, after Ewbank and Gagliasso’s eldest daughter was overjoyed to meet singer Iza, it was time for the joy to speak louder when meeting the Santa.

Famous parents are already upholding the family tradition of hiring black Santa Claus Rubens Campolino to reinforce the importance of representation for their children.

Bruno Gagliasso sits on the floor to play with his children

In the sequence of images, it was possible to see that the children were the ones who enjoyed the night of December 24 the most. Bruno, who once entertained his followers by shopping online, even sat on the floor to interact with his youngest son, who is only one year old. The boy, who went with his brothers to the doctor in November, was having fun with a toy car and a character from “Mundo Bita”, a children’s cartoon.

Tweety, in turn, appears untying a gift package, while Bless poses with Santa Claus. In caption of the images, Giovanna wrote: “Our family wishes you all a Merry Christmas! May it be a year full of love and health for all of us!

Father Christmas Rubens Campolino has been present at the Gagliasso Family Christmas for several years