Miami real estate agent named suspected serial killer in attacks on homeless men | News





A 25-year-old real estate agent in Miami, Florida is said to have killed at least three homeless men, and police are calling him a suspected serial killer, according to reports. Acting Chief of Police Manuel Morales placeholder image said in a press conference Thursday evening (December 23) that the suspect is Willy Suarez Maceo, CBSMiami reports. He was charged with murder and attempted murder for the December 21 crimes. RELATED: Baltimore officer Keona Holly dies after being ambushed in police car Morales said Tuesday, December 21, that a witness drew the attention of an officer around 8 p.m. about a person with blunt head trauma in Miami. The victim was shot and is now in critical condition at Jackson Memorial Hospital, according to the report. About two hours passed before another victim was found dead from a gunshot wound not far from the other shot. Investigators linked the two incidents due to the short time frame and the fact that both victims were homeless, the report notes. Footage from Miami Avenue captured a black vehicle accelerating towards one of the victims and shot him repeatedly. The surveillance video enabled officers to locate the vehicle type and tag number. Morales said tactical thief units later tracked down the suspect and the vehicle, which possessed a gun corresponding to the caliber used in the two unfortunate events. The suspect was transported to the police station for further investigation. A senior investigator noticed that the suspect looked like a wanted suspect for an October 16 murder, in which a homeless victim was murdered on Miami Avenue and 1 Street. Morales is asking for the public’s help in trying to link the December crimes to the October crimes. He also wants other agencies in the region to share information about similar crimes. In Response to Crimes, Chairman of the Miami-Dade County Homeless Trust, Ron’s Book shared the following statement: This tragic news cuts the heart of our community. No one should be a victim of gun violence, let alone our most vulnerable, the homeless. We are ready to work with the Miami City Police Department in any way necessary to help solve this senseless crime. The investigation is continuing.

