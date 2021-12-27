Princess Charlotte’s cutest sweaters, coats and other winter outfits





Kate Middleton has always had a real talent for dressing her children. She’s a big fan of second-hand clothes, which means Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3, tend to have great clothes that stand up to the weather. test of time. Which is especially useful when trying to dress kids for the winter season. Princess Charlotte, just like her mother, has some of the cutest sweaters and coats to keep her warm during those cold months. As the only daughter of the Duchess of Cambridge and, let’s never forget, the eldest granddaughter of the late Princess Diana, Little Princess Charlotte certainly has fashion in her blood. That being said, Princess Charlotte’s wardrobe is all about function and form. I mean, she’s a little kid after all. So her winter outfits have to work for the life of a little girl who wants to run and play, potentially in the snow if the UK gets a little white. Or if the family goes on a ski vacation in the French Alps like they do. Regardless of what Princess Charlotte might do, she always has an amazing little outfit to wear for the occasion. And we love to see it. Just like the queen Princess Charlotte sat on the lap of her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, in a cute sweater to celebrate the monarch’s 90th birthday, and she looked like her little twin. Babysitters First Ski Holiday JOHN STILLWELL / AFP / Getty Images Princess Charlotte was not yet a year old when she joined her parents and older brother for a ski vacation in the French Alps in March 2016. She really pulled off a cute look in her snowsuit and matching hat. . First birthday fun Kate Middleton took the picture of Princess Charlotte on her first birthday at the family home in Norfolk, and the little girl looked adorable in a pink cardigan / dress jumpsuit. Cardigan in Canada Swimming Pool / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images Princess Charlotte’s visit to Canada in September 2016 kicked off her now-legendary love of a cute cardigan over a dress. And let’s never forget her matching Mary Janes, they are a must have. baby in blue Pool / Samir Hussein / WireImage / Getty Images At a party in Victoria, Canada, Princess Charlotte looked adorable in a blue cardigan with a matching blue dress. Also a pretty little barrette … blue from head to toe. Everything about this navy blue coat Samir Hussein / WireImage / Getty Images Princess Charlotte joined her parents and Middleton grandparents at the Berkshires Church for Christmas in 2016, and her little swing coat couldn’t have been cuter. And also burgundy tights to match her mom’s burgundy coat? Next level. The birthday girl – / AFP / Getty Images When Princess Charlotte turned two in May 2017, she celebrated with a truly adorable cardigan. Perfect any time of the year, but I think it looks particularly Christmas like personally. Ready for baby brother Max Mumby / Indigo / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images Princess Charlotte perfected her royal wave in May 2018 when she traveled to St. Marys Hospital in London to meet her newborn brother Prince Louis. And sure enough, her one button cardigan matched perfectly with her dress, dad and brother. Kind of kid outdoors This is a good thing Princess Charlotte is a fan sweaters like this gray wool number she wore for her fourth birthday. She seems to like being outside, so you might as well stay warm. Christmas at the palace Mark Cuthbert / British Press / Getty Images What is a little girl wearing for a Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace? When she’s Princess Charlotte, she goes for a ruffled blouse under a festive red cardigan. And a sleepy look of annoyance in the backseat of his parents’ car. First day of classy school These tights. Those red Mary Janes. This red swing coat topped with a cream scarf. Everything on Princess Charlotte’s first day of preschool photo, taken by mom Kate Middleton in January 2018, is adorable. Especially his proud smile. Weather family sweater Princess Charlotte joined her family at Anmer Hall, their country home in County Norfolk, for their Christmas photo in 2018. And they kept it pretty casual with sweaters and jeans. Her sweater was particularly adorable, a little navy blue waistcoat with a ponytail. She’s a big girl now WPA Pool / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images Of course, this outfit wasn’t really her choice. The Thomass Battersea School in London has a uniform, a version of which is also worn by its older brother, Prince George. But the Princess Charlottes version had a cardigan, of course, and she wore a cute little ponytail. And it just works. A curtsy for the queen Pool / Samir Hussein / WireImage / Getty Images In December 2019, Princess Charlotte and Prince George first joined their parents at St. Mary Magdalenes Church with the rest of the Royal Family on Christmas Day. She wore a forest green coat and was doing a perfect little curtsy to her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth. Sweet little nature lover Kate Middleton took a picture of her daughter wearing a gray sweater and matching kilt, crouching and inspecting hyacinths. Shes a stylish little nature lover. The season of the boot Princess Charlotte wore an adorable sweater and blouse with jeans for the annual family Christmas card in 2020, but it was her boots that really caught the eye. They looked a lot like her mother’s favorite riding boots, and they also looked incredibly comfortable. Celebrate mom in style AT celebrate mother’s day in 2020, Princess Charlotte jumped on her mother’s back for a piggyback race against Prince William and Prince George. I don’t know who won, but if it was a trendy race, Princess Charlotte’s sweater for sure won. Roast marshmallows In a sweet video to mark their tenth wedding anniversary in April, Kate Middleton and Prince William shared a behind-the-scenes look at their family life. Princess Charlotte wore her designer boots with a green sweater and jeans and looked like an expert marshmallow roaster.

