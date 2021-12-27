Bunyek comments on the dress with a mite. Ridiculous speech on the Polish representation contract

At the start of next year, Paulo Susa On the verge of becoming a Flamengo coach. The Portuguese are to sign a two-year contract – with the option of extending it for another year. He has already spoken with the president about his desire to leave Poland PZPN Caesar Colisa. This is extremely irresponsible behavior and contradicts previous statements by the coach. That’s why I categorically refused – wrote the president on Twitter. Polish fans waited aloud Zbigniew Boniek. And they lived to see it.

The contract with Souza is very good. So says Boniek

– Zbigniew Punic It is often said that human resources are the problem in Polish football. In his view, there is a shortage of competent and strong people to perform the most important functions. During this time, as president of the Polish Football Association, he worked in resource management. For the last two choices, he chose sneakers that were totally unsuitable for use. Jerzy Brzczek lacked aptitudes, especially soft ones. Paolo Susie broke the rules he talked about so much – Loyalty and Responsibility – Written in an article on Sport.pl, Daoud Cemzak. On Sunday evening, the former president of the Polish Football Association was the guest of Roman Coton from the Prauda channel. Soccer“.

But the former president of the Polish Football Association decided he was right in appointing Souza. – I feel strange with this situation. I made him a trainer because he is a smart guy for me. The players have bought. In a fatal moment, he took over the staff. I put it together. “50 out of 50” came out in a sporty fashion. The minimum task was to advance to the cutoff roles. It worked – said Roman Kotonia.

According to Sport.pl, Sousa – PZPN’s contract in this specific situation completely protects Sousa, but puts the Polish side in a very difficult situation. It does not stipulate a situation in which the Portuguese wish to terminate the contract – there are no contractual penalties or a possible withdrawal clause. However, if the Polish side wants to fire Souza, he will have to be paid all his salaries until the end of the contract.

Zbigniew Boniek maintains that the contract with the Portuguese could not be different. – The contract is very good, but it does not stipulate the departure of the coach – The vice-president assessed the situation absurdly Uefa (Sousa is the owner of all cards in hand, unlike the Polish Football Association, What we wrote here >>). He later clarified that Souza could not take any other employment while his contract with the Polish Football Association was in force. Otherwise, it is subject to certain procedures. – There are probably five options to terminate this contract, but there are no penalties. It’s a good thing. To say that you can introduce a penalty into the contract is absurd – Boniek added.

Why is there no protection of the interests of the Polish Football Association in the contract? Boniek said such provisions do not apply as each coach can pay a certain amount and leave overnight. And in that case, according to Bunyek, the union could keep the Portuguese, but he couldn’t imagine it himself. – If I were president, I would not have imagined more cooperation in this matter. We are all cheated no matter what we say. Unfortunately, this is sometimes the case in life – said Zbigniew Boniek.

Zbigniew Boniek is also disappointed

– If he only thought about the national team, he would not have asked the coach to act. It hurts me. There is a side here, and he wants to leave because they are giving him more money. 90% of those who criticize Souza, if they receive 3-4 times the money, are likely to do the same. I am also disappointed. He could have played it differently, that’s a fact. What pains me the most is what he said in interviews on December 14 – Boniek referred to assurances from the Portuguese that he intends to lead Poland to the World Cup in Qatar .

But later the UEFA vice-president added that Sousa might have wanted to stay with the national team in mid-December. He wondered if Flamengo’s proposal came later. However, he said the Portuguese made a compromising decision. – I’m not broken, I was when we lost to Slovakia. I haven’t been president since August 18. I haven’t spoken to him. I don’t know if there is a bad relationship with the Polish Football Association. Even if it was not the fault of the relationship – commented Zbigniew Boniek.

Many people accused Boek of agreeing that Sousa would not have to live in Poland. His fault was also the fact that Paulo did not watch the matches Superior League. – I saw him in matches in Szczecin, Pozna, in the Polish Cup and in the Super Cup. Today we live in a world where we cannot hire a foreign coach to live in Poland. Why? Supposed to stay home six days? The 65-year-old responded.

Bonyak stressed that despite all the confusion, he does not regret hiring Souza. Now he is also looking for the positives of the current situation. – Maybe it’s better? I will not cry. Maybe a better boss will come? Maybe he will win the playoffs and that will be his success. Otherwise, the world would not collapse – underlined the former Polish football manager. In life, it always happens that when you make an important decision under the influence of money, it never brings you happiness – he concluded.