The ‘Kingsman’ style guide to dressing like a gentleman

When Kingsman: Secret service in theaters in 2014, men around the world weren’t entirely aware of the effect the film would have on the so-called renaissance of menswear, especially in menswear. While the single storyline and over-dramatized violence were successful, it was the penchant for style that the main characters, Harry Hart (Colin Firth) and his subsequent prodigy – who could have been any of between us 20 years something – Eggsy (Taron Egerton), breathed throughout the movie that really caught our attention.

Suddenly, the guys wanted to dress well again. We wanted to wear costumes wherever the opportunity presented itself. We paid more attention to where our clothes were purchased and how they fitted to our body. We started to re-embrace menswear basics like the double breasted suit as these timeless sartorial traditions came back into fashion. Without mind-boggling hyperbole, we dare say that the Kingsman franchise taught a league of young men how to dress well, what it meant to dress well, and ultimately the aura of well-being you get from it. doing.

Two films later, the films continue to make the boy a man and are now on the verge of releasing the explosive latest installment, The man of kings, which serves as a prequel to both Kingsman: Secret service and follow-up 2017 Kingsman: The Golden Circle.

Looking at the style and aesthetic of the Kingsman franchise and its dashing (and effortlessly cool) characters, can we assume that the film acts as a welcome reminder that, perhaps, the evolution of menswear doesn? has not really evolved this a lot in 100 years? Instead, have there been any styles lost to one or more generations of men, sleeping for decades in the place of jeans, cargo pants, and the ugly polyester?

Because, while The man of kings set in the early 1900s on the precipice of WWI, it’s funny to think that over 100 years old fashion of yesteryear is just as relevant today as it was back in the day. ‘era. Of course, formality was more of a prerequisite for facing an audience, and the make-up parts of a costume may have changed somewhat – jackets are shorter, vests aren’t as common, and pants have become. standardized. But for the most part, the costume remains intact, with the possible exception of the changing silhouettes.

The man of kingsAward-winning costume designer, Michele Clapton, seems to think the same.

I loved doing research and really immersing myself in the period. As part of that, I like the idea that you can find a way to express your tastes or the likes of the characters, Clapton told BH in an interview last year.

We always look at photographs of people or paintings of people from history, and you think, Oh, that’s how they dressed. I think there is a huge artistic license during the period. As long as you don’t pick up costumes from the future from a period room, you can loot the past.





Kingsman has done an extraordinary job of rehashing certain trends from the past and adapting them to modern man today. One need only look at the outstanding success of the Kingsman luxury collection from MR PORTER (now in its third edition) to know that there is a need for this style; for good quality items that were adorned in one form or another by our grandfathers and their fathers before them.

The Kingsman capsule, which just launched two weeks ago on MR PORTER to coincide with the release of the upcoming films, does exceptionally well at tackling elements of period drama, modernizing it in a way that’s totally relevant to the film. modern man. The collection includes eight couture pieces that reflect the timeless aesthetic and functionality of the intersection of men’s clothing and military outfits from the suits of The man of kings. Inspired by the manufacturing traditions of Savile Row – the spiritual home of the Kingsman films – the collection features specialist heritage brand collaborations to recreate silhouettes and styles to match contemporary outfits.

That connection between the present and the past still holds true for dressing like a gentleman in 2022. Here’s how to do it the Kingsman way.

“You’re gonna need a new costume“

proclaims the main character of Ralph Fiennes, the Duke of Oxford. And he is not wrong. Whether you’re stepping into an unofficial, independent, secret intelligence agency, or just heading to your best friend’s wedding, the need for a well-tailored and well-styled suit is non-negotiable in 2022.

While the costume style seen in The man of kings is it appropriate from the era of the early 1900s, who can say that this style cannot be reflected in today’s climate? MR PORTER’s Kingsman capsule proves otherwise, offering modern men the ability to purchase numbers like the Conrad three-piece suit in wool-blend with subtle pinstripes, or the Archie double-breasted Prince of Wales check wool suit.

And while we were on the subject of double-breasted suits, it’s a style that the Kingsman franchise has been exceptionally successful in bringing back into the fold. A feast for the eyes, the DB, as it is colloquially called, is a trendy jacket that pairs with matching pants and should be worn buttoned up, much like the military jackets that inspired them. Classic, elegant and always relevant.

Oxfords not Oxfords

A famous line from the first Kingsman movie – and one that has acted as a nickname for the Kingsman brand ever since – the words Harry introduced to then intern Eggsy certainly reveals a lot of truth in today’s climate.

the Oxford dress shoe dates back over two centuries, where it is said that the students of the University of Oxford coined its name. Not only are Oxfords the most formal dress shoes, but they are effortlessly stylish, always classy and the epitome of the English shoe that can be worn on a range of semi-formal to formal occasions.

Out of the rack never looked good on nobody

When it comes to tailoring, Clapton emphasizes the absolute imperative of tailor-made.

Make sure you find the right size. I think it’s really important. Men are more notorious for lying about their height than women, insisting that they are a 32 when they are a 36. So I think the size is really important. I cannot stress the importance of fit and fit. So many men are walking around in the wrong size clothes.

There is nothing more unsightly than an ill-fitting costume. Too big and you’ll look like you’re outside the courthouse for a Prohibition Era court hearing. Too small and you’ll also ruin the entire aesthetic of what you’re trying to accomplish.

When dressing, Clapton adds that it also comes down to attention to detail; wear an interesting tie! It doesn’t have to be loud, it can be quite quiet. A set of cufflinks also looks great – much better than a button-down shirt. It is also the style of the shoes. If you’re wearing tight pants, make sure you have a good pair of boots to go with it.

Otherwise, they’re brogues, not brogues.

Ways. Maketh. Man.

The gentleman’s code by which Kingsmans Harry Hart lives and breathes, good manners – and good manners at that – are the ultimate sign of a gentleman. To sharpen your etiquette, you can’t go beyond reading a classic novel, watching a classic movie, or just watching the last two Kingsman movies in anticipation of Le Mans des Rois Australian release. Although this is a time-based suggestion, you will get a range of tips, advice and ideas that you can no doubt put to use, not only to help you find your inner Kingsman. , but to change your general style. .

The Kings Man will be released in theaters on January 6, 2022.

This article is proudly presented in partnership with the Twentieth Century Studios. Thank you for supporting the brands who support Boss Hunting.