What to know about Brown, first SU game since COVID-19 break

Syracuse is returning from a COVID-19 hiatus to play its first game in 16 days coincides with the Browns’ first game in 17 days, and the two teams will meet at the Carrier Dome on Monday night. The Orange last faced Georgetown on December 11, but then around 14 of their players have tested positive in the days that followed, resulting in deferrals against Lehigh and Cornell.

Brown, who was selected to finish fifth in the Ivy League preseason poll, lost a game on his schedule when COVID-19 issues in the Rhode Islands schedule forced a cancellation. The Bears (8-5) will face SU (5-5, 1-0 on the Atlantic coast) on Monday, then Maryland three days later before entering conference for the remainder of the season. For now, this is the Oranges’ penultimate non-conference game of the season, with a game against Cornell scheduled for December 29, unless the postponed game against Lehigh is rescheduled.

Here’s what you need to know about the Bears ahead of their second trip to the Carrier Dome.

All-time series

Syracuse leads, 4-3.

The last time they played



Behind Pearl Washington 21 points, Rafael Addison 17 and Rodney Walker 15 on the bench, Syracuse passed Brown, 101-52, in the first round of the 1986 NCAA tournament. Washington, who converted 9 of 11 field shots, also provided seven assists, while 6-foot-10 center Rony Seikaly contributed five blocks and seven rebounds. Twelve different Bears players scored, but only Jim Turner (13 points) managed a double-digit score for a team that had won their first Ivy League title. The Orange managed at least 50 points in each half and extended a season that had opened with 13 straight wins.

Syracuse, the No. 2 seed in that year’s tournament, lost 12 points to seventh-seeded Navy in the next round, allowing 65 points in the second half.

KenPom odds

Syracuse has an 83% chance of winning, with a projected score of 77-67.

The Bear Report

Brown did not play last year after the Ivy League called off his season due to COVID-19, but the Bears fired Tamenang Choh, who averaged 13.2 points per game the year before, as the second top scorer. He is one of three players to have averaged double-digit points this season, although his 10.0 points per game is behind Kino Lilly Jr. (12.2) and Paxson Wojcik (10.8). These players are key to an attacking squad that has struggled throughout the season, ranking 233rd nationally in adjusted offensive efficiency, even though Brown has passed 72 points in four of his last five. matches.

In his second game of the season, Brown narrowly lost a 94-87 game to North Carolina after scoring 50 points in the first half and leading by three at the break. It took a 3-point RJ Davis with 43 seconds left to seal UNC’s victory, spoiling a night when Brown shot 50.7 percent from the field. The Bears haven’t beaten a team ranked higher than 146, by KenPom, although their defensive turnover percentage, defensive rebound percentage and defensive blocking percentage all rank in the national top 100. Dan Friday holds the highest percentage of shots taken in the team, but he only turned that into an average of 9.8 points per game.

How Syracuse beats Brown

The Browns’ defense could force Syracuse into empty possessions, not necessarily because of missed shots, but rather because of blocks, turnovers and other mistakes the Bears have caused against other teams. Even still, the Oranges win this game by dodging Jaylan Gainey near the basket and taking advantage of a Bears defense that ranks 202nd on 2-point shots on defense and 153rd on 3-point shots on defense. If Gainey overshadows Jesse Edwards, pulling him away from the basket on pick-and-rolls, it could open up avenues for players like Jimmy Boeheim, Buddy Boeheim and Joe Girard III to drive into a painted area that doesn’t He won’t have much height at least for defensive players and would also be without Gainey, the Browns’ best shot blocker.

Defensively, Orange will need to improve their zone which has been a main factor in most, if not all, of their losses this season. The Browns offense isn’t spectacular, but it could still find ways to score if the holes of an SU unit, 227th in 3-point defense and 252nd in 2-point defense, reappear. Patching those areas will be a necessary factor for the Orange to avoid dropping out of their sixth non-conference game this season.

Stat namely: 6.7

Choh leads the Bears with 6.7 fouls drawn every 40 minutes, which ranks him 24th in the country, according to KenPom. Syracuse, by comparison, doesn’t have a player on their roster who averages over 4.2 fouls per game (Edwards). A 6-foot-4 second-year guard on Friday also averages Edwards better with 4.6 fouls drawn every 40 minutes. The Orange tend to avoid fouls with Buddy, Jimmy, and Girard, averaging less than 1.7 calls every 40 minutes, but Chohs’ ability to foul could create scenarios where Edwards falls into the trap again. mistakes.

Player to watch: Jaylan Gainey, forward, # 22

Gainey, at 6-foot-9, is the Browns tallest player, and his 10.2% block percentage ranks 37th nationally while his 72.2% conversion rate on 2-point shots. ranks 21st, by KenPom. The Ivy League named him Defensive Player of the Year in the 2019-20 season where he led the conference and placed 29th in the country with 2.1 shots blocked per game. According to Journal of Providence, the numbers stood at about one blocked shot every nine minutes played by Gainey.

In the Browns ‘last game against Vermont, Gainey set a record four blocks, a number he hit or surpassed five times in the Bears’ last full season. His presence near the edge could make it difficult for Edwards and Jimmy to build on the same post moves that have worked for them in the past, like when Georgetown went small against Orange in the second half and played without a true cross.