Face of fashion for 2022 – Times of India





Are you wondering how to dress up effortlessly? Well, to instantly transform any look, we have to explore an area of ​​fashion and beauty that goes beyond the usual clothes, sizes, shoes, bags, or wardrobe basics. The must-have accessories and essentials we were talking about center around your ultimate gem – your face! Let’s take a look at five easy ways to instantly makeover your face and increase your style quotient. Read on to find out! The focal point of all eyes



The first on our list is an absolute eye-opener! Glasses are a chic and functional way to enhance your look. Eye-fashion can transform your look effortlessly. Whether it’s a chic pair of sunglasses or a striking pair of eyeglasses, glasses can frame your face, accentuate your features, and add an element of interest to your look. Hair clips Want to add a touch of sparkle to your face while keeping it simple and casual? We have the essential hair for you! Frame your face with sparkly hair clips, barrettes and pins to add subtle bling around your face in a stylish and wearable way. Mix and match different designs and charms according to your taste to express your personal style in a chic and feminine way. Best part? This is a hair accessory idea that you can wear whether you have short or long hair – tie it up and keep going! Declaration danglers A must-have for every modern woman’s dresser, a pair of trendy earrings! These elegant pendants come in a variety of styles, spanning many different fashion sensibilities, ethnic subcultures, and eras. Whether you’re a jadau jhumkas fan for that quintessential Indian flair or ultra-chic hoops for a cool, laid back vibe, you can transform your look with these. Something as simple as a classic black dress can take on a very elaborate look with a pair of trendy pendants! Desi nose rings



The way that Desi women frame their face and enhance their features is culturally rich and unique. One of our favorite Indian fashion accessories is the majestic nath or nose ring. These beauties can be as elaborate and intricate as ever, and can also be minimal and chic without losing their Indian essence. The Naths have appeared at several high profile moments in desi fashion – from big Indian weddings to the red carpet in Cannes. Style your low-key, high-octane ethnic looks with this must-have when attending your next Indian wedding or festive party! Fashion artistic eyes



Another bright and stylish way to express your personal style is with bold eye makeup. If you are a lover of nude and neutrality, you can go for a more toned down and highlighted approach. If you like to stand out with a colorful twist, go for a more elaborate and edgy look. Either way, this eye fashion technique is sure to transform your look! Yes, this idea takes skill, but if makeup is your jam, you can definitely pull this one off! With contributions from John Jacobs.



