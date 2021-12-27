Elizabeth Hurley Stuns In A Pink Versace Mini Dress





The 56-year-old actress may have sprained her ankle, but she didn’t let that get in the way of her racy Christmas outfit.

Elizabeth Hurley left fans speechless after sharing a series of Christmas snaps flaunting her fit figure. The 56-year-old may have had a shock a few weeks after spraining her ankle while filming her latest movie, Christmas in the Caribbean, earlier this month, but that didn’t stop her from ‘get into the spirit of celebration. The model and actress went all out for Christmas Day, hoping to wear a sparkling pink mini dress that she would pair stylishly with her medical boot. The bold outfit featured a super high slit that ended at her hip and exposed much of her toned legs. The dazzling gown also offered a generous amount of neckline with its plunging neckline. To “distract” her from her sprained ankle, Liz posed next to a cardboard cutout of Liam Neeson. “Merry Christmas !! Distracted from my #ankleinjury that I got in my stockings,” she captioned the post. However, it wasn’t the hilarious addition to his Christmas snaps that got fans talking. It was her racy outfit that was called “stunning” by none other than Donatella Versace herself. After all, she designed the “hot” dress. “SUPERB !!!!! You are amazing,” commented Versace. “This dress !!!!! Merry Christmas !!! Hope you have a speedy recovery! I send love,” wrote another follower, while a third added: “You are everything simply breathtaking… beautiful inside and out. Liz’s son Damian also shared the love for the photo, posting a love heart and celebratory emoji below the photo, while others couldn’t help but comment on her look. “ageless”. “She is aging so gracefully,” wrote one fan. “How is she still so incredibly hot. How, ”said another. To complete her outfit, the mother opted for pink makeup that included a shiny lip and accessorized with silver earrings and a sparkling festive headband. This isn’t the first time the star has been stunned by the designer label, flaunting her toned figure in another stunning Versace dress earlier this month. In one video post, Liz worked her angles while modeling the plunging black dress. ”Ouisssss !!!! FABULOUS !!! ”Donatella couldn’t help but comment.

