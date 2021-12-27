The best Boxing Day 2021 deals in Canada you can buy now

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something that we recommend in this article, which was created by the team at Narcity Shop. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at time of posting, but are subject to change at any time.

Believe it or not, it’s finally Boxing Day and the number of offers and discounts is overwhelming to say the least! Lucky for you, we’ve gone ahead and curated this alphabetical list with some of the nation’s best Boxing Day deals so you can spend less time searching and more time shopping.

Whether you’re looking for deals on laptops, TVs, fitness equipment, or some cute new winter clothes, you can find it all here.

Until January 3, you can save an additional 50% on outlet items with the code HOLIDAYS. This includes shoes and clothing for men, women and children.

Until January 1, you can save up to 60% on sale items. You can buy sweatshirts, jackets, dresses and a bunch of workout clothes from this brand which is under the umbrella of Gap Inc ..

Boxing Day offers are epic this year. Right now you can save up to 43% on some televisions and sound bars, as well as 43% on some laptops, Chromebooks, and desktops, up to 62% on select OtterBox phone cases and more!

The retailer launched their Boxing Day sale on Friday and the discounts are huge! You can save hundreds of dollars on vacuum cleaners, TVs, small appliances, smart home devices, wearable tech, and more. Look for popular brands like Samsung, Dyson, and Vitamix.

Until December 30, you can get up to 80% off sitewide and 40% off select jeans for men and women.

You can end the year on the right foot and get massive deals including up to 55% off kitchen appliances, tools, vacuums and more.

Are you looking to buy a new mattress for the new year? Until January 4, Casper is offering up to $ 650 off mattresses and 15% off everything else with code BOXING.

Until January 1, you can get 30% off selected skin care products. You can also treat yourself to a sweet surprise with a mystery gift (if you spend $ 100). What’s inside is a secret and all you have to do is redeem the code MYSTERY21 at the register.

Until January 4th, you can get up to 80% off frames, 40% off lenses, and 15% off all contact lens orders. Until January 10, you can get up to 50% off designer label frames.

For a limited time, you can save 65% on clearance items plus 15% additional reduction on the whole site. These discounts are too good to ignore.

The Dynamites Boxing Week Sale is running until January 9. You can save up to 70% on clothes and accessories if you need a last minute NYE outfit.

The famous toy brand is offering up to 87% off hundreds of items, including the Better Love Tap Dancer. Just use the code EOY at the register.

Until January 6, Endy is offering $ 100 off any mattress of any size. This is a great Canadian brand to buy since their mattresses are award winning!

Until December 31, the famous American fashion brand is hosting a massive end-of-year sale, offering up to 60% off hundreds of items.

Until January 9, you can save up to 70% on everything in-store and online. You can consult the sales section with over 1000 items at an additional 30% off.

When it’s safe, you can travel to 2022 for a ridiculously low price. Until January 31, you can get 25% discount on your trip with the code G22GAV025ADV02.

The store’s After-Christmas Sale is running until January 5. comfort and much more!

Until January 2, you can save up to 50% on home, fashion, wellness and, of course, all kinds of books.

For a limited time, you can get $ 200 off Roomba Series, Roomba j series and Roomba i3 +. You can also get $ 100 off Roomba i3 and Braava jet m6, and $ 70 off the Roomba 694.

Looking to stock up on luxury hair products for the New Year? Right now you can get one FREE travel-size product for orders over $ 150, two FREE travel-size products for orders over $ 250 with the code BOXINGDAY 2021.

This Boxing Day you can enjoy 205% off Sitewide including gift boxes ! No code is required, the discount is automatically applied at checkout.

The Canadian brand is launching a year-end sale and you can get 15% off almost anything online. You can buy wireless bras and period resistant underwear at low prices.

Until January 9, you can save up to 75% on a wide selection of merchandise and 25% on all regularly priced items.

Boxing Day Sale at Lovehoney is HUGE! Until January 4, you can save up to 60% on sex toys, lingerie and more.

You can shop for specials after the holidays now and save on a ton of popular items like leggings, tank tops, and sports bras.

This Boxing Day you can take advantage of an additional 15% discount on items already at 60%.

Until January 2, you can save up to 50% in-store and online. There are hundreds of discounts on clothing, accessories, shoes for men and women and more. You can also find a great Boxing Day sale at Nordstrom Support, too much!

The giant cosmetics brand is offering 30% off sitewide and a FREE giveaway with any purchase over $ 50. The sale runs until December 31st.

If you’re looking to stock up on new winter clothes, Old Navy is offering up to 75% off clearance items and 50% off everything else.

The makers of the Always Pan want to end the year on a high note. So, until January 1, you can buy a Always Panoramic for just $ 155 (originally $ 195).

Are you looking for inexpensive furniture and household items? This website is offering up to 30% off on rugs, mattresses, living room furniture, bedroom furniture, dining room furniture and much more.

Until December 30, Roots is offering up to 40% off select styles for men, women and kids.

If you are looking for a new TV or smartphone, you can find great deals on Galaxy devices and much more. Until December 31, you can get BlackGalaxy Buds Pro for FREE when you purchase the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G.

Until January 1, you can save an additional 20% on sale items with the code END OF YEAR SALE.

Until December 28, you can get 25% off all Sorel shoes for men, women and children.

Until December 27, you can get 20% off select brands and styles with the code BOX21. This includes brands like Columbia, Under Armor, and Nike.

Until January 7, the Canadian eco-responsible fashion brand is offering up to 30% off on the entire site.

For a limited time, you can buy and save up to 70% on popular brands like Levi’s, Vero Moda, and Timberland.

If you’re looking for a good deal on a TV, laptop, or other electronics, The Source is offering up to 50% off popular articles. For example, you can save $ 150 on these Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones.

Until December 27, you can take advantage of 20-40% off sale items, including clothing, household items, and beauty products.

Beauty lovers can take 20% off Sitewide and get a FREE luxury gift for orders over $ 70. No code is required, the discount is automatically applied at checkout.

Right now, you can find hundreds of deals on a wide range of products including electronics, kitchen appliances, clothing, beauty products, and more.

Until December 30, you can save up to 50% on Last Chance Beauty Items and 25% on Gift Boxes.

The cover image for this article is used for illustration purposes only.