Shop the best of fashion, beauty and home

The day that buyers have been eagerly awaiting has finally arrived! The day after Christmas in Canada is a great time to put your holiday gift cards to good use or stock up on things you’ve been eyeing throughout the season.
Nordstrom Canada’s After-Christmas Week Sale goes even further than a single day of savings, giving shoppers a full week of post-vacation deals they can enjoy. Until January 2, you can save on the latest fashion, beauty and home news with up to 60% off.
Sizes are sure to sell out quickly, so if you plan on shopping around your best bet will be to act quickly to make sure you don’t miss a thing.
Need some shopping inspiration? Scroll down for 12 must-sees Post-Christmas Week Offers of Nordstrom Canada.
A chunky rubber platform sole and contrast stitching update the look of these classic Chelsea boots.
$ 114
$ 285 at Nordstrom Canada
Let the bold snakeskin pattern of this pair of shapely leggings shine in any outfit, whether dressy or casual.
$ 59
$ 128 at Nordstrom Canada
Buy this lip liner set for just $ 28, which includes two of Nars’ best-selling colors: Dragon Girl and Dolce Vita.
This oversized tee is perfect for going to the gym or lounging around the house, which means you might never want to take it off.
A dull decor? Refresh any space with this textured pillow that adds an extra splash of color to any room.
Stock up on this celebrity approved style that shoppers have called their “all-time favorite panties.”
Bring all the benefits of a spa-quality treatment home with this multi-functional beauty tool that includes four targeted micro-needle attachments for the back and body.
$ 300
$ 400 at Nordstrom Canada
This oversized tote is crafted from grained leather and has a spacious interior with plenty of room on your busiest days.
$ 192
$ 320 at Nordstrom Canada
Make your bohemian dreams come true in this flowy midi dress that features an asymmetric hem and puffed sleeves.
$ 139
$ 232 at Nordstrom Canada
Bring home the scent of cedarwood and sandalwood combined with hints of smoky amber and oud in this fragrance set.
Complete your next workout in style in this lightweight, breathable jacket with thumbhole cuffs.
$ 111
$ 158 at Nordstrom Canada
Stay comfy and snug in this plush pair of slippers designed with a supportive footbed, warm faux fur lining and an insole / outsole.
$ 78
$ 130 at Nordstrom Canada
