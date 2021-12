Geraldine Bazn as a goddess wearing an elegant black dress | Special: Instagram The Mexican actress and presenter, Geraldine Bazan, posed like a goddess wearing an elegant black dress that accentuated her sculptural figure during the recent photoshoot she graced in Miami, Fla., for Estylo magazine. Geraldine Bazn squandered her incomparable beauty and innate flirtation on camera by modeling a black v-neck long sleeve maxi dress from the exclusive boutique Gio Moros store which she complemented with pearl earrings and high sandals. The famous artist of 38 years old She posed captivatingly for famed photographer Eden Blanco’s lens, sporting a low ponytail across her golden hair parted in the middle and smoky makeup that showcased her tanned cheeks and delicate nude lips. Geraldine Bazn starred on the double cover of the magazine’s anniversary edition Estylo Magazine and shared some of her poses through her official accounts in which she appears dressed in exquisite seasonal outfits. Continue reading: Andrea Legarreta turns 30 with a mini shirt dress and high boots The ex-wife of the soap opera, Gabriel Soto, attended the launch of the edition Winter 2021 from the popular fashion magazine held in Wynwood, Miami, dressed in avant-garde clothing by renowned designers Victor and Jesse. The Mexican actress and presenter is one of the most popular celebrities on social media and in recent times she has won over five million followers on her official accounts with her unbeatable beauty and charismatic personality. Continue reading: Thala shows off her shapely legs like an adorable little doll in a blue skirt In mid-August, Geraldine Bazn announced her foray as a partner and producer of a new entertainment content platform called Pop Vision Plus in which he collaborates with his friends and partners Federico Diaz, Ricardo Crdenas and Emilio Braun. A month ago they launched the first edition of the fashion event “Fashion Pop Miami 2021” where designers from Mexico, Colombia, Venezuela, New York and Miami showed the most sophisticated and risky trends for 2022. During her long artistic career, the actress and presenter of Mexico, has appeared on the covers of prestigious fashion and beauty magazines and has become the image of renowned international brands.

