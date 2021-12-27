The History Beat: From 1947: Local Store Fashion Show On Radio | Local





From The post-star in 1947: Teen counselor Barbara McClure was the host of All Girls Club on WWSC Radio (which celebrated its 75th birthday on air this month). McClure was the mistress of ceremonies for the Merkel & Gelman Spring Fashion Show at 10:15 a.m. on March 1, 1947, at the Paramount Theater, broadcast on WWSC. It was an event in which sound was as important as appearance to convey the quality and trend of the latest fashions. On February 17-18, the longtime Glen Street retailer advertised in The post-star for teenage musicians, actresses and models to participate in the show. A fun hour filled with facts, music, storytelling, comedy and your own Barbara McClure to bring you the Merkel & Gelmans Spring Fashion Show, the retailer announced. Check out the super tough clothes and accessories worn by selected girls from high schools in Glens Falls and surrounding areas. People also read … Downtown: The post-WWII economy and the removal of wartime restrictions brought a tradition back to downtown Glens Falls. The Dollar Savings Days took place in downtown Glens Falls on February 14 and 15 for the first time in five years. The annual promotion was discontinued in 1942 due to wartime conditions. Dollar transactions around downtown included three 45rpm records for the dollar, with a choice of 500 tracks, at Niagara Electric Equipment Co. on Ridge Street, four pairs of cotton pipes for a dollar at WT Grants, slippers for a dollar a pair at Van the Shoe Man, and eight men’s handkerchiefs for a dollar at the Northern Department Store at the corner of Warren and Church streets. Significant discounts were offered on the more expensive items. Free parking has been provided at four lots in downtown Glens Falls. February 13-14 Downtown: The army combat films Fight for the Sky and Action at Anguar were scheduled to premiere on February 22 in the dining room of the Rockwell Hotel. February 13 Music: Pianist Giovannina de Blasiis was to present the first public performance of the new composition Sonata No.2 in three movements by composer Halsey Stevens the following evening in a recital at the house of Maurice and Mary Hoopes on Warren Street, one of the houses that is now part of the Hyde Collection art museum campus. Halsey, a professor at the University of California at Los Angeles, and de Blasiis had studied the previous summer at a lecture at Middlebury College in Vermont. 12 February At the movie theater: My Darling Clementine with Henry Fonda closed at the Empire Theater on South Street on February 17. The Queensbury: About 180 people attended the Cosmopolitan Club Valentine’s Day Dance at the Queensbury Hotel. The decorations were hearts and kewpie dolls, and the Bernie Collins orchestra played. Sport Information:The Granville High School basketball team defeated Glens Falls 46-43 in Granville. The imposing Andy Senchik was the key man in Granville’s smooth attack. February 15 Glens Falls High: Paul Linehan, an elder, was elected chair of the Glens Falls High School Student Council. February 19 Editorial: Readers of this journal, we are sure, are delighted to hear that the Crandall Trust has called on the town to take responsibility for cleaning up Crandall Park and keeping it in a state of respect. The tendency is to recall Crandall Park to its heyday when it featured lavish flower beds, mowed lawns and manicured shrubs, and a rowboat plied its chain of ponds. That image and a vision of the cost to bring it back and maintain it is likely to thrill a tax-conscious public official. They don’t need it. No one, to our knowledge, is demanding such a thorough overhaul and restoration. the 21st of February Quote: Oh, there is no doubt about it. It’s a day to celebrate when a boy who’s been seven for one year wakes up at eight! Edgar A. Guest, Just Folks column, February 13. Maury Thompson was a Post star reporter for 21 years before retiring in 2017. He is now a freelance writer and documentary film producer who regularly searches historical newspapers in the region. Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://poststar.com/news/local/the-history-beat-from-1947-local-stores-fashion-show-broadcast-on-radio/article_82eceb63-b6d5-5bc3-84b8-510b67e01b23.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos